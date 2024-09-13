MediaNewsletter

REA Group Overhauls Customer Group Structure, Hires Xero’s Tim Bradley 

REA Group has rolled out a new Customer Group structure designed to better service customers, simplify their workflows and deliver efficiencies that support their businesses. 

The change has doubled the number of people in its dedicated Customer Group with the customer product and services teams set to join the sales, marketing and customer support functions under the one group from October. 

Under the leadership of chief customer officer, Kul Singh, the change adds CampaignAgent, Realtair, Agency Services and Agency Marketplace to the Customer Group. 

“REA leads the way with property advertising, but we also want to ensure we’re supporting our customers with the best tools and services to win their next deal and to run their businesses in the most effective and efficient way,” Kul said. 

“Bringing our full customer offering under the same team will help deliver bigger and better results for our customers. With leading tech supporting our innovative tools and products, our combined Customer Group structure will help free customers up to focus on what they do best.”

As part of the change, REA has appointed Tim Bradley as executive GM – Customer Platforms and Services. He re-joins REA after spending three years leading a global product, design and engineering team for small business accounting at software business, Xero. 

“I’m excited to return to REA and bring key learnings from Xero,” he said. “Our aim is to further enhance the software that makes it easier for our customers to do business. Customers can expect improved API and CRM integration, workflow and cashflow support through Realtair and Campaign Agent, and the right tools and services to win more business with our evolving Agency Marketplace.” 

