Ranbuild Constructs New Campaign Via I.M.A B2B

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
Steel building provider Ranbuild, has launched its first major campaign with new agency partner I.M.A B2B, marking a bold step in repositioning the iconic brand for growth across Australia’s residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural sectors.

Developed by I.M.A B2B, the integrated campaign centres around the tagline ‘Your Shed Your Way’, highlighting the versatility of Ranbuild’s premium steel shed structures — from machinery storage and workshops to man caves and beyond. The creative taps into the emotional and functional potential of a shed, showing the wide range of possibilities available with Ranbuild.

The campaign is the first to market since IMA was appointed as Ranbuild’s marketing agency of choice, secured through a competitive multi-agency pitch in early 2025. I.M.A’s remit was to deliver a full-funnel brand and marketing program for Ranbuild that would drive awareness, enhance customer experience, and increase conversion through its national dealer network.

“Ranbuild is a brand with deep heritage and a clear goal to evolve and grow. We needed a strategic partner who could unlock that — and I.M.A have delivered,” said Guia Taylor, brand manager, Ranbuild.

“Your Shed Your Way captures what the brand offers in a bold, relatable way that will directly engage target segments. This is just the beginning, and we are looking forward to seeing what our partnership brings moving forward”.

“We’re proud to partner with Ranbuild on this transformation,” said Jake Cush, chief commercial officer, I.M.A. “This work not only repositions the brand for today’s market but reinforces I.M.A’s role as the go-to growth partner for B2B brands looking for a combination of strategy, creative, and digital to drive commercial growth.”

Your Shed Your Way is supported by digital performance, media amplification, dealer engagement, and a refreshed online experience. It lays the groundwork for a larger conversion push scheduled for mid-year.

Ranbuild adds to I.M.A’s growing B2B client portfolio, which includes recent new clients, Vanderlande and 20Cube in the logistics and technology sectors.

