Raising The White Flag: Woollies Backflips On Aussie Flag Ban

Woolworths will begin selling Australian flag themed merchandise ahead of the Paris Olympic Games.

In a statement shared with staff, Woolworths said: “Given the Australian flag is the official flag of the Australian Olympic Committee and of our team competing in Paris, a locally made hand-held Australian flag, made from long-lasting materials such as timber and polyester, will also be available for customers to purchase across our Supermarkets and selected Metro stores.”

Woolworths said it would continue to stock its shelves with Australian merchadise all-year round and add Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island flags to its range later this year.

The decision comes seven months after Woolworths sparked controversy and a boycott by pulling Australian flag merchandise from its shelves ahead of Australia Day. At the time, Woolies said the decision was down to a gradual decline in sales of the merch.

Nonetheless, radio shock jocks and politicians, including opposition leader Peter Dutton, piled in on the supermarket, calling for a boycott.

