Radio Ratings: Big Gains For Ben Fordham And Kyle & Jackie O, But Who Won?

In Sydney, it was a strong month for Ben Fordham, with the breakfast maestro gaining an impressive two per cent audience share for his breakfast show.

For the latest ratings month in Sydney, Fordham pulled in a 16.2 per cent audience share, up from 14.2 per cent for the previous ratings period.

Despite his impressive gain, it was not enough to beat Kyle and Jackie O.

In a nail-biting rivalry the duo just nudged ahead of Fordham with a 16.3 per cent audience share for their morning slot.

Despite winning the breakfast crown, however, KIIS1065 did not have an overall win – its overall audience share of 11.5 per cent was not enough to topple 2GB’s 12.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, closet fans will be relieved to know that they are not the only ones listening to smoothfm 95.3 -the station picked up a 1.5 per cent gain in viewers this month, lifting to 10.6 per cent.

The biggest faller in overall listens was 104.9 TRIPLE M which dropped 0.7 per cent to a 5.4 per cent audience share.

Melbourne

In Melbourne, 3AW continued to see a steep drop. Its overall ratings dropped 2.3 per cent to 13.5 per cent, down from 15.8 per cent last month.

Both its morning slots were down by more than 3 per cent, whilst its evening show fell by as much as 5.1 per cent.

Still, it was not the only one to see loses in this ratings survey – GOLD104.3 also saw a drop, falling from 12.7 per cent to 12.4 per cent. NOVA 100 also fell by 0.6 per cent to 5.8 per cent.

Things looked good for FOXFM however, the channel saw a 1.0 per cent increase in overall audience share, coming in at 10.5 per cent.

Brisbane

Over in Brizza, NOVA106.9 retained its crown with a 12.1 per cent audience share, up slightly by 0.2 per cent.

it was a dramatic silver medal snatching for 104.5 TRIPLE M which pulled in an 11.8 per cent audience share, beating KIIS973.

KIIS973 pulled in a total people audience share of 11.5 per cent, down 0.3 per cent on the last ratings.

B105 pulled in a 0.4 per cent increase, coming in at 11.5 per cent.