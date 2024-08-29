R.M.Williams Ceremonial Uniforms Showcased At Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony

The official ceremonial uniforms designed by R.M.Williams for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games have made their debut, proudly worn down the Avenue des Champs-Élysées by the Australian Paralympic team at the opening ceremony. First unveiled at Australian Fashion Week, the uniforms celebrate the unique Australian spirit of both R.M.Williams and the incredible Paralympians representing our country.

The collaboration marks the eighth consecutive Paralympic Games for which R.M.Williams has crafted ceremonial uniforms. The Paralympic team worked closely with R.M.Williams design team to provide essential insights on accessibility and develop a range of thoughtful modifications. The result is a bespoke collection, crafted to inspire confidence as the team enters the global spotlight.

“R.M.Williams was founded on the premise of personal connection with our customers, understanding their lifestyles and crafting beautiful products that cater to their needs. We’re proud to continue that legacy today, dressing Australia’s Paralympians in uniforms that they can feel comfortable and confident in,” said Paul Grosmann, chief executive officer.

Accessibility features include push studs in place of buttons, allowing the wearer to easily button up or down with minimal contact. Elasticated waistbands have been added to shorts and chinos for a closer, more comforting fit, and the addition of an easy zip closure to the brand’s popular Surry Sneaker negates the use of traditional laces.

The uniforms balance classic Australian style with an earthy take on the green and gold palette, in homage to the Australian landscape. Mix-and-match separates are joined by Australian made accessories, including premium socks crafted by Humphrey Law, an Akubra hat and a leather belt, handcrafted at the R.M.Williams workshop in Adelaide.

The uniforms also feature ‘The Journey’, an artwork by Indigenous artist Rheanna Lotter, a proud Yuin woman and founder of the aboriginal art collective Ngandabaa. The artwork has featured in every Paralympic uniform since its introduction in 2016. It features eight circles representing the Australian states and territories, tracks representing the connection between the Paralympians, and boomerangs representing challenges overcome in the journey to the Games.

“The collection is designed to support our incredible Paralympians and ensure they can represent our country with ease, comfort, and confidence. The uniform designs represent what makes the Australian team unique and bring together the spirit and grit of the team, and of Australia,” said Rachel Allen, chief design & product officer

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games are taking place from 28 August to 8 September. Australia’s Paralympians will next be seen wearing their R.M.Williams ceremonial uniforms at the closing ceremony, in addition to formal Paralympic events associated with the Games.