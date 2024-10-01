Queenslanders Urged To Honour ‘Real King’ Wally Lewis’ Birthday In Campaign Via Enigma & SportsPick

Queensland workers are being encouraged to request to substitute the King’s Birthday public holiday on Monday 7 October for NRL legend Wally Lewis’s birthday in December in a new campaign via Enigma and SportsPick.

Queenslanders wishing to swap 7 October for “The Real King’s Birthday” can petition their employer to make the swap. This campaign leverages underused public holiday substitution entitlements and is being led by SportsPick, with support from rugby league icon Cameron Smith.

“First, King Charles decided not to visit Queensland during his royal tour. And then he expects the state to take a day off and celebrate his birthday on a day that’s not even his birthday. It all just didn’t sit right with us,” said Enigma creative director, Matthew Dawe.

“So, we figured, let’s give the day off to someone who truly deserves it – Wally Lewis, the real King of Queensland. He’s given us more reasons to celebrate than any distant royal, and it’s about time we made it official,” added Dawe.

“We’re loving how much excitement this has generated. Swapping the King’s Birthday for Wally’s has clearly resonated with Queenslanders. We’ve already heard HR departments are feeling the pressure with all the requests, so we’re sorry about that. But what better reason for the extra admin than celebrating the real King of Queensland?” said SportsPick spokesperson Mark Sturdy, managing director of Entain Venues.

“The Real King’s Birthday” long weekend will be celebrated from Saturday 30 November until Monday 2 December. A select number of SportsPick venues will be transformed into official King’s Birthday party venues, with royal guests of honour and a party atmosphere all long weekend.

‘King’ Wally Lewis said he was caught by surprise when the initiative was first brought to his attention.

“To be honest, when I first heard about the SportsPick campaign I thought it was Gene Miles playing another one of his pranks on me,” said Lewis.

“To know that many Queenslanders are acknowledging me by asking their bosses to swap the public holiday next Monday to celebrate my birthday is very humbling. I’ve had many great birthdays over the years but this one certainly takes the cake,” he added.

Credits:

Creative, digital and PR agency: Enigma

Client: SportsPick (an Entain Group brand)