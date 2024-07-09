QMS & Vicinity Expand Partnership, Adding Emporium Melbourne To Network

The expansion of QMS’ national network continues, with the digital outdoor media company extending its recently announced partnership with retail property group Vicinity Centres to include two high profile sites at its Emporium Melbourne location in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD.

As part of the partnership with QMS, the iconic Emporium Swanston Street location will be re-energised with a new, 75 per cent larger, higher-definition screen. This screen will offer 455 square metres of unobstructed viewing and make it a new landmark digital site in the centre of one of Australia’s busiest retail precincts.

The new Swanston Street landmark digital billboard is also 100 per cent full motion, and 3DOOH enabled, offering brands the creative capability to utilise existing video assets and add a new dimension in DOOH to their campaigns.

The Lonsdale Street location is also 3DOOH enabled and joins QMS’ existing multi-format 3DOOH portfolio, including digital large format, City of Sydney street furniture and The Convenience Network screens.

“Vicinity Centres include some of Australia’s most coveted retail sites and we’re very pleased to be able to expand our new partnership with them to include the prestigious Emporium Melbourne location,” said QMS chief operating officer, Sara Lappage.

“Once installed in the coming weeks, the new screen at Emporium’s Swanston Street will rank among the most exciting external digital screens in Australia. Not only will it provide unparalleled creative impact opportunities for brands in Melbourne’s retail centre, it will also further complement our growing network of full motion and 3DOOH enabled locations across the country”.

“Emporium Melbourne is Melbourne CBD’s home of premium Australian and international brands, attracting over 18 million visits each year. Extending our partnership with QMS to include the two new sites will allow brands to more effectively connect with customers as 3DOOH and full motion campaigns are brought to life,” said Vicinity Centres’ head of media, Brooke McMonigle.

The addition of Emporium follows QMS successfully winning the competitive tender to manage the external digital large format billboards for Vicinity Centres Box Hill Central and The Glen in Victoria, as well as Eastlands in Tasmania. The Swanston Street Emporium location is due for completion at the end of July.