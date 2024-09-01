Advertising

QMS Returns As SXSW Sydney Advertising & Marketing Sponsor

QMS has announced it is partnering with SXSW Sydney 2024, the week-long “festival of festivals”, for the second year running.

This year, QMS is the presenting partner of SXSW Sydney’s Advertising and Marketing track. Geared towards agencies and organisations that want to strengthen connections with their communities and clients, this programming features effective approaches to brand strategy as well as novel methods of engaging audiences through traditional, digital and experiential marketing practices.

Following a successful first year outside of Austin, Texas, last year’s inaugural SXSW Sydney event saw a long list of renowned names descend on Sydney, the global centre point for creativity in the Asia-Pacific, for a seven-day celebration of technology, innovation, music, screen and games.

This year will see SXSW Sydney back in Darling Harbour from 14 to 20 October with over 100,000 people expected to visit the precinct as it hosts over 1,000 events and experiences.

“We are delighted to be back at SXSW Sydney. This partnership represents a unique opportunity to engage with creative minds from around the globe, explore the future of advertising and marketing, and contribute to the dynamic conversations and inspiring new ideas that will influence the future of our industry,” said QMS chief marketing officer, Tennille Burt.

“In the coming weeks, SXSW Sydney’s own marketing campaign will take over our digital out of home network – including the City of Sydney – building even further awareness of the festival and its boundary-pushing program. This year’s SXSW Sydney will be bigger and bolder than ever, and we can’t wait to see you there”.

“We are thrilled to welcome back QMS in 2024 as the presenting partner of the Advertising and Marketing conference track. Renowned for pioneering the digital era of Australia’s out-of-home industry, QMS is the ideal partner to help us bring cutting-edge ideas and thought-provoking conversations to the SXSW Sydney Conference,” said SXSW Sydney managing director Colin Daniels.

