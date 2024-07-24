QMS’ Screen Network A Game Changer For Olympic Content

In a bold move set to redefine out-of-home (OOH) advertising during the Paris 2024 Olympics, QMS has launched its Olympic Screen Network. This ambitious project aims to not only captivate audiences with real-time updates and immersive content but also to set a new standard for integrating digital OOH with major global events.

Ahead of the games getting underway in Paris later this week, B&T spoke with QMS chief sales officer, Tim Murphy to discuss this huge leap forward. “It’s never been done before, really building out an out-of-home digital network and aligning it with an event of the size and scale of the Olympics,” he told B&T.

The network will broadcast live updates, athlete achievements, and event highlights throughout the day, ensuring that commuters and passersby stay connected with the excitement unfolding in Paris. Unlike traditional television coverage, which, thanks to the time difference between here and Paris, will air during inconvenient hours, QMS’s approach leverages the morning commute and daytime activities to engage audiences effectively.

Central to this initiative are the partnership packages QMS has crafted. These include Gold, Silver, and Bronze levels, each offering category exclusivity across the Olympic Screen Network. Partners like Toyota, Woolworths, and Allianz have eagerly embraced this opportunity to align their brands with the Olympic spirit and connect with audiences in a meaningful way.

“We’ve got a great cross-section of major brands across various categories who see the unique opportunity to bring the achievements of our Aussie Olympians and Paralympians to life in a different and impactful way,” said Murphy.

QMS’s Olympic Screen Network will provide dynamic content delivery. A dedicated 24-hour editorial team will ensure that content remains live and up-to-date, reflecting the latest scores, event schedules, standout moments and all the “middle moments”. This real-time engagement is designed to maximise viewer interaction and keep the content relevant and compelling to all audiences, no matter when they are seeing it.

Looking ahead, QMS’s initiative is not just about the Paris 2024 Olympics but also sets a precedent for future large-scale sporting events and cultural gatherings. As Tim Murphy pointed out, “This partnership is a pivotal moment for QMS and the out-of-home industry locally. It showcases our ability to innovate and inspire advertisers and agencies to explore the full potential of digital out-of-home networks”.

“QMS positioned itself as being out of the ordinary, and this is the ultimate showcasing of being out of the ordinary. So, as we execute and deliver on this program, I think it will inspire advertisers and agencies across the board to think further as to challenge themselves and us further around how you bring a digital out-of-home network to life in a different way”.

The success of the Olympic Screen Network could pave the way for similar applications in upcoming events, including the 2032 Olympics, which will be hosted in Australia. By demonstrating the effectiveness of integrating digital OOH with major events, QMS is poised to influence how advertisers approach large-scale audience engagement in the future.

QMS’s Olympic Screen Network represents a paradigm shift in out-of-home advertising, blending innovation with audience engagement on a global stage. As the excitement builds towards Paris 2024, this initiative promises not only to elevate brands’ visibility but also to redefine how we experience and interact with major sporting events through digital media. As Tim Murphy aptly summarised, “It’s about bringing a digital out-of-home network to life in a way that’s engaging, impactful, and truly out of the ordinary”.