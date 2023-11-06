QIC Rings In The Festive Season With Campaign Via Jane Doe Creation

QIC Rings In The Festive Season With Campaign Via Jane Doe Creation
QIC is inviting all Australians to embrace their inner child with the launch of its “Merry Everything” Christmas campaign that encourages customers to switch their adult perspective to see the season through the eyes of their younger selves.

Created by Jane Doe Creation, the campaign kicks off with a ‘Naughty or Nice’ film tackling the age-old question every household wonders: Who’s been naughty and who’s been nice? With a playful twist, the film sees the baton passed to the true masters of fun: Aussie kids.

Directed by Alex Feggans at Austin Studio, the campaign will run online and across social and will be supported by OOH signage and instore activities including Santa photography, spend to win giveaways, free gift wrapping and more.

“Christmas is a time for coming together with family and loved ones and to mix it up a little, this year we let the kids decide who was on the ‘Naughty & Nice’ list,” said Jane Doe Creation executive creative producer Elissa Maine,

“Casting real families and following the threads of their responses to build out our storytelling was a deliberate casting decision put forward by Alex. It radiates real warmth and connectivity throughout the campaign and brings a genuine smile to your face”.

“We adult all year round, yet there’s a special time of the year when we can let someone else out to play. The holidays are a time to create special memories with the ones we love most, and Merry Everything invites Australians to share the joy and channel their inner child this Christmas,” said QIC head of marketing Bronwyn Cooper.

As part of the Merry Everything campaign, QIC will be launching the Naughty or Nice Quiz. Shoppers can determine whether they are likely to be on Santa’s naughty or nice list by entering the online quiz – with all participants going in the draw to win a $1,000 gift card.

Campaign Credits
Client: QIC
Head of Marketing: Bronwyn Cooper
Portfolio Manager, Campaigns: Kelly McGufficke
Campaign Manager: Holly Howell

Creative Agency: Jane Doe Creation
Executive Creative Producer: Elissa Maine
Head of Strategy: Allison Sims
Executive Creative Director: Penny Buck
QIC Creative Lead: Alina Tadevosyan
Senior Writer: Christian Tough
QIC Project Director: Cara Staniforth

Production Company: Austin Studio
Director: Alex Feggans
EP/Producer: Celia Nicholas
Production Manager: Jo Black
Production Coordinator: Laura Flakowski
1st AD: PJ Dunlop
DOP: Alex Dufficy
Cam Operator: Thomasz Labanca
Gaffer: Simon Walsh
Art Director / Stylist: Lydia Jane Saunders
Photographer: Ken Butti

Casting: i4Casting
Post Production: White Chocolate
Colourist: Yanni Kronenberg
Composition & Sound Design: Rumble Studios




