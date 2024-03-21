QFES Helps Queenslanders Plan To Survive In Emotional New Campaign Via CHEP Brisbane

A young family retrospectively describe how they survived a house fire in new work for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) created by the Brisbane office of advertising agency CHEP Network.

The campaign aims to educate every Queenslander about the two important things they need to do to avoid a life-threatening situation in the event of a house fire.

Interconnected photoelectric smoke alarms are vital for alerting occupants to fires faster. Legislation requiring the alarms be installed in every Queensland dwelling will come into effect in 2027.

The campaign also stresses the importance of making a fire escape plan with an agreed meeting place and practising it with the entire family so everyone knows where to escape to in the event of fire

“To equip families with the means to survive a house fire, it was essential that we connect the installation of interconnected smoke alarms with practising an escape plan,” said CHEP Brisbane strategy director Katie Peacock.

“The two things are linked, and if you break the chain between them, your chances of escape are severely diminished”.

“People don’t think clearly when there is smoke, heat and fear to contend with, so it’s important that the whole family practises their escape plan together,” said QFES executive manager, communications Kyra Dunstan.

The campaign launched across television, outdoor billboards, digital and social media, and was shot by director Tristan Houghton of Taxi Films with stills photography by Aubrey Jonsson of Compadre Picture Co.




