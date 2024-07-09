QBD Books & Penguin Random House Launch ‘Grow Into A Reader’ Campaign

QBD Books is partnering with Penguin Random House Australia for a ‘Grow Into A Reader’ campaign to raise funds for The Pyjama Foundation.

The campaign aims to raise awareness for National Pyjama Day (Friday, 19 July) and much-needed funds for The Pyjama Foundation’s work instilling a love of learning for children in foster care, Australia’s lowest-performing educational group.

The partnership, facilitated by the media and advertising industry’s social purpose organisation UnLtd, sees 87 QBD Books store locations across Australia join the National Pyjama Day festivities during July. Throughout the month, Penguin Random House will donate $1 for every book sold from the selected Pyjama Foundation promotional list as well as proceeds from the sale of every $2.99 ‘Grow Into A Reader’ height chart.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with The Pyjama Foundation and QBD Books to celebrate National Pyjama Day. At Penguin Random House, we believe in the power of storytelling and education, and through this collaboration, we aim to provide support and educational resources to children in need,”Julie Burland, CEO of Penguin Random House Australia & New Zealand said:

“Together we can foster a love for reading, improve literacy skills and empower them to dream big. We are proud to support this meaningful initiative and look forward to the positive change we can create together.”

To help drive awareness of the official National Pyjama Day celebrations, the QBD staff members will also don their fluffiest robes, cosiest flannelettes and best (or most ridiculous) slippers on 19 July.

“Planting a seed to help grow the next generation of book lovers is so important to us. Reading books can open a world of opportunities for kids – be it to learn, explore, or escape. Supporting The Pyjama Foundation in partnership with Penguin Random House and their incredible authors is the perfect way to spark this enjoyment,” said QBD Books CEO, Nicholas Croydon.

All funds from the joint campaign will go directly towards the Pyjama Foundation, giving children in foster care the opportunity to change the direction of their lives with learning, life skills and confidence through a one-on-one mentoring program.

“We’re so excited to see this beautiful partnership come to life to help raise funds and awareness for the incredible work The Pyjama Foundation does for children in foster care. This is our first partnership of its kind, directly between a national brand and one of our charity partners, which we are immensely proud of,” Emma Davis, General Manager QLD for UnLtd, said.

“Having this campaign across all QBD stores nationwide, alongside all their digital presence, is a huge awareness driver for The Pyjama Foundation. It’s a great example of the impact that can be achieved when we bring corporates together with our charities in a way that aligns with their purpose and passion.”

The Pyjama Foundation aims to break the cycle of disadvantage experienced by children in foster care. Through early intervention, support and mentoring, children in care are able to change their life trajectory.

“A heartfelt thank you to UnLtd for organising a fantastic partnership with QBD Books and Penguin Random House. The generosity and dedication shown by QBD and Penguin Random House is truly inspiring, and we are deeply grateful for their partnership.” Bronwyn Sheehan, founder and CEO of The Pyjama Foundation said.

At The Pyjama Foundation, we believe that reading books isn’t just about literacy – it’s about enhancing the quality of life for children in foster care. Books open up new worlds, inspire imagination, and build the confidence these children need to thrive. Our partnership with QBD Books and Penguin Random House is a perfect match because they share our passion for the power of reading. Together, we’re helping to create brighter futures, one book at a time.”