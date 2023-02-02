Qantas EmBARKs On New Partnership With PETstock

PETstock customers are now able to earn Qantas Points when they shop at PETstock, expanding on the existing PETstock Rewards program.

Qantas Frequent Flyers will earn 1 Qantas Point per dollar spent at PETstock and 5 bonus Qantas Points per dollar spent when making repeat purchases of participating brands.

Pet owners will also be eligible to earn Qantas Points on PETstock’s range of eligible services including grooming, puppy school and veterinary services.

PETstock CEO, Shane Young, says the company is thrilled to partner with such an iconic and trusted Australian brand.

“With over 6.9 million households now owning a pet across the country, we are always looking for ways to add more value to the lives of our dedicated pet parents. Partnering with the Qantas Frequent Flyer program is an opportunity for our customers to choose how they’re rewarded when they shop, either through our existing PETstock Rewards program, or now, by earning Qantas Points,” says Shane.

“We want our customers to be able to see the value of shopping at PETstock, not only for our extensive product range and renowned expertise of our staff, but because they can benefit from earning money back when they shop through our loyalty program or earn Qantas Points to redeem on flights, hotel stays or on restaurants just to name a few.”

Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth said the opportunity to earn Qantas Points while shopping and caring for their pets would be popular among frequent flyers.

“Australia has one of the highest rates of pet ownership in the world and adding more value to the growing spend on pets is great news for our members,” said Ms Wirth.

“Frequent flyers significantly boost their points balance every year through everyday spending like shopping at Woolworths and filling up at bp, and now they can earn points on their pet care too.”

Customers can earn Qantas Points at PETstock by joining PETstock Rewards and linking their Qantas Frequent Flyer details to their account before shopping in store or online. As part of the new partnership, customers will be able to join the Qantas Frequent Flyer program for free when shopping at PETstock.