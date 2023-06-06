PwC Should Face Consequences For Brazen Breach Of Trust
Who better to comment on PwC’s current woes than Mark Forbes (lead image), a director at Icon Reputation. In this guest post, Forbes gives his expert tips on dealing with any reputational crisis…
Let’s call it. PwC, personnel directly implicated in misusing confidential government tax plans and those involved in its cover-up, should be banned from working with any government for at least seven years.
The brazen breach of trust, ethics and potentially law involved in advising Canberra on how to crack down on tax fraud by multinationals, then using that information to market avoiding the crackdown on those same companies, is breath taking. Worse still is how PwC, from the top down, blocked and obfuscated to hide its transgressions.
Why a seven-year ban? In 2016, the firm had its first opportunity to come clean when the taxation office asked what staff and clients were told. PwC avoided accountability for at least seven years. Its corporate penalty should continue at least that long.
In a reputational crisis, the response can have more impact than the initial incident, and PwC broke every reputational rule. In our crisis ebook, I spell out the four R’s of crisis: recognise, respond, regret and remediate. The second-largest professional services network in the world failed on all counts.
The scandal dates back to 2014, when a taxation partner at PwC, Peter Collins, signed a confidentiality agreement in order to advise Treasury on measures to crack down on multinationals circumventing Australian taxes.
On May 11, 2015, Treasurer Joe Hockey announced the new legislation to tackle tax avoidance, naming 30 global companies that paid no tax in Australia as targets of what was dubbed the ‘Google tax’. “This is about the integrity of the Australian tax system,” he said.
Within minutes, PwC’s tax partners began emailing and calling customers with plans to circumvent the tax. Collins had shared details with colleagues – an internal email from Collins, recently uncovered, described it as a both controversial and“treasure trove”.
In 2016, the ATO, alarmed at proliferating schemes to avoid its new taxes, began requesting information from its consultants, including emails sent between advisers within their firms and to their external clients.
In 2017, the tax office ramped up inquiries into the big four consulting firms, PwC, KPMG, EY and Deloitte, who were peddling schemes to avoid the tax on multinationals, demanding documents and emails. Only PwC refused.
Tax Commissioner Chris Jordan told a Senate Estimates hearing last week, “it appeared our investigation was being frustrated through false legal professional privilege claims…Despite our best efforts, due to the obstacles placed in our path, it took a long time to obtain the information requested (from PwC).”
What it did learn raised significant concerns about schemes being marketed by PwC, and Collins’s inside knowledge. “As the confidentiality breach was not a tax offence, we were unable to investigate the matter further,” Jordan said.
The case was handed to the Federal Police, who were also stymied in obtaining information, and in July 2020, the ATO informed the Tax Practitioners Board. Last December, the board announced that it had deregistered Collins as a tax agent for two years and ordered PwC to run conflicts of interest training.
When the Australian Financial Review pressed PwC for details, it downplayed the issue, denying its leadership was aware of what happened. But a couple of determined Senators were more than curious, and when the Practitioners Board’s CEO appeared before Senate Estimates in February, he revealed that between 20 and 30 PwC partners and staff had been involved in sharing the confidential information.
PwC CEO, Tom Seymour, who had headed the firm’s tax practice during these years, claimed it was a “perception issue”, and there had been “no finding” that 30 staff were involved in sharing the information.
Unfortunately for PwC, Labor Senator Deborah O’Neill lodged a Question on Notice asking the Board to table the report of its investigation, as well as all PwC emails. Its investigation report was suppressed, but 144 pages of heavily redacted emails painted a devastating picture of how deeply involved many PwC partners were in sharing the confidential information from Treasury and Taxation.
Seymour confirmed he was a recipient of the damning emails and stepped down. PwC subsequently announced that nine senior partners were “sent on leave” and chairs of the governance board and its risk committee were stepping down.
The new acting CEO, Kristin Stubbins, then issued an apology in an open letter, another example of what she concedes was the firm’s “too little, too late approach”. She apologised for “betraying the trust” of the public and vowed to “ring-fence” its Federal Government work.
Labour senator Deborah O’Neill called the apology “too late and not complete” and demanded the firm “name the names” – the list of 53 names in the cache of redacted emails”. Many question how PwC can continue to receive any government work. This week PwC handed over names – the four partners nominated are no longer at the firm.
Police have launched a new investigation and there could be a wider parliamentary inquiry. Legal sources suggested the case could even be one of the first referrals to the new National Anti-Corruption Commission, when it commences on 1 July.
A cloud hangs over PwC’s future government work, with the Finance Department ordering officials to consider confidentiality breaches when evaluating bids. The fallout won’t be contained to the public sector; our biggest superannuation fund, AustralianSuper, which paid PwC $2.3 million last year, has paused any new contracts due to the scandal.
The essence of crisis management is simple: do the right thing – something lacking at PwC’s every turn. Potential conflicts and confidentiality should have been front of mind for a company attempting to work both sides of the fence, designing tougher tax laws to stamp out avoidance while marketing tax minimisation to corporates.
For PwC, any concept of Chinese walls was quickly breached by a funnel of confidential information. Its leadership either approved or turned a wilful blind eye.
Too right it’s been ‘too little, too late’. From the start, PwC has missed every opportunity to come clean and remediate. Back in April 2015, as the breach was beginning, Seymour and Collins appeared together before a Senate tax avoidance inquiry, when Seymour stated no one at PwC was breaching tax laws. “I think we have a great contribution to making Australia’s tax laws work better,” he said.
It is difficult to see a clear path for PwC’s reputational recovery, possibly dismissal of implicated staff and a split up of the firm – separating government advisory from corporate services – but the delay in coming clean and making good means the reputational stain, to some degree, will remain indelible.
Please login with linkedin to commentIcon Reputation pwc
Latest News
It’s The Cannes In Cairns Reef Photos You’ve All Been Waiting For!
If there was a downside to Cannes In Cairns it would've been us forcing you into your trunks in the depths of winter.
B&T’s Women In Media: Nat Taylor On Setting Up Her Own Business – “I Get To Call The Shots”
B&T's chatting with Poppet's Nat Taylor on all things women & media. So, alas, no winter gardening tips, we're afraid.
Why Indies Are So Hot Right Now – A Pitch Consultant’s Perspective
In this guest, TrinityP3 media business director Stephen Wright does his best Zoolander to declare that indie agencies are SO hot right now… A session last week at Cannes in Cairns with the almost identical title – heralded the recent success of media agency independents but for those in attendance there was no complete picture […]
Monkeys, Special Both Shortlisted For Dan Wieden Titanium Lions, TBWA And Leos Sydney Get Glass, Innovation
It's the first of what's sure to be many stories ahead of Cannes. And B&T's already run out of any La Croisette gags.
CRATER Tells A Story Of Saudi Arabia’s Neom Through The Lens Of Leading Photographers
Crater, The Creative Visual Production House, spent two weeks on ground in Neom producing a suite of films highlighting the regions beauty, nature and wildlife. Neom is a planned smart city in Tabuk Province in northwestern Saudi Arabia. The site is north of the Red Sea, east of Egypt across the Gulf of Aqaba and […]
Tuesday TV Ratings: The Chase Comes Out Top
Does The Chase's success show a renewed interest in game shows? Is Nine's Sale Of The Century gift shop still operating?
Velocity Frequent Flyer Launches New Brand Platform Via Special
New Velocity work seemingly chooses to ignore the huge cost of the airport beers each time your flight gets cancelled.
Apple’s Redefinition Of Reality – A Vision Of The Future?
Did you miss all this week's hype surrounding Apple's new AR/VR headset? Enjoy some delayed hype with this pro analysis.
Man Strapped To Giant Billboard, Gagged & Shamed For Crimes Against Pizza
B&T's top three most abhorrent pizza toppings include artichokes, the waiter's false teeth and any mystery pubic hair.
B&T TV: M&C Saatchi’s Justin Graham Talks Whiskey, WFH, & Cost Of Living
M&C Saatchi supremo Justin Graham next to take on the great spinning wheel of truth we prefer to call B&T TV.
Macca’s Goes Fully Retro & Brings Back Purple Blob Grimace For Latest Campaign
Did your 10th birthday at Macca's leave you with permanent mental scars? Take to the chaise longue while watching this.
Young Henrys & The South Sydney Rabbitohs Launch Glory Haze XPA
Drinkers warned not to confuse Glory Haze and Rabbit Hole Whiskey when ordering at any bar.
The Hallway Unveils Latest Iteration Of “Go Beyond Banter” For The Men’s Table
The Hallway continuing to deliver top stuff in the men's health space without having to grow a ridiculous moustache.
Aussie Independent Media Agencies Celebrate Big Wins
Always great to see the indies thriving. Unless you were responsible for losing the client to them in the first place.
Study: Aussie Marketing Execs Think Apple’s Headset Will Be An iPhone Moment For VR/AR
You can't say B&T's not extensively covering Apple's headset today. Covering - yes! Understanding - not necessarily so!
Hamish Blake Tries Hard To Make Car Rentals Sexy As Hertz Brand Ambassador
Nothing says "I'm going to thrash the living shit out of this thing" quite like the unbridled joy of a car hire rental.
Seven Brings Bollywood To Australia
Seven inks new Bollywood content deal. Every other nationality stuck with SBS' websites and radio programs.
CommBank Fined Record $3.55m After Sending 65m Spam Marketing Emails
CommBank bosses forced to dig for loose change behind the couch after being fined over 65 million dodgy SPAM emails.
Australian Audio Oscars Returns For 2023
The Australian Podcast Awards (APAs), dubbed the Australian Audio Oscars, powered by iHeart are returning for 2023. The 2023 Australian Podcast Awards will have a total of 30 award categories from Best New Podcast to Podcast of the Year and every genre-based category in between. Over 45 judges listened to nearly 700 submissions in 2022, […]
Simplifying The Martech Landscape With Customer Data Platforms
Much like the plot of the Matrix films & making a croquembouche tower, martech need not be confusing says this expert.
Bohemia Wins Ryman Healthcare’s Media
Bohemia celebrates with some pureed vegetables & man diapers after winning retirement living provider Ryman Healthcare.
Twitter’s Ad Sales Still Plummeting Despite Linda Yaccarino Hire
Twitter’s US ad sales are down by 59 per cent year-on-year, according to the company’s internal reporting. What’s more, it is regularly missing its US weekly sales projections. That Twitter has been losing ad sales is nothing new. An exodus of advertisers started as soon as Elon Musk acquired the company from founder Jack Dorsey. […]
Dynata Expands inBrain Survey Platform To APAC
First-party data firm Dynata has launched its inBrain survey-based monetisation platform into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The product is live in Australia, India, Japan and New Zealand and more markets will follow next year. Dynata said that its inBrain platform is a leader in sourcing, qualifying and engaging real and unique mobile-first consumers and has […]
Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun
Female-focused car insurance brand, Stella has launched a new brand campaign, “It Takes Boobs,” conceptualised by Cocogun. Based on the premise that language shapes the way we see the world, the campaign celebrates courage, integrity and audacity and expands the vernacular around bravery to include a new phrase: “It Takes Boobs.” The campaign features women […]
The Unanswered Questions That You Can’t Ask About Adland
The "You can't ask that" panel was a highlight of Cannes In Cairns. It could only be bettered if everyone was drunk.
B&T’s David Hovenden Sits Down At Cannes In Cairns To Chat With The Growth D_Stillery
B&T does warn this video stars none other than B&T's David Hovenden. We've edited out any singing & the hand puppets.
L’Oréal Nabs Retail Marketing Expert Georgia Hack As New Chief Digital And Marketing Officer
Despite the stress & long hours in the L’Oréal marketing team, everyone looking incredibly youthful, plump & glowing.
Digital Video & TV Planning Grow Closer But Measurement & Targeting Problems Persist
B&T up early this morning to report from the IAB video conference. Which, let's be honest, could've been done by video.
“Hello F*ckers!” Mark Ritson Takes On Segmentation At Cannes In Cairns
This has got Mark Ritson and a sweary headline, too. We think you'll agree, a rollicking good time's heading your way.
M&C Saatchi’s CFO Jeff Krug Unveils Departure Plans
M&C Saatchi's CFO Jeff Krug set to depart; HOWEVER, not until year's end. So no excuse for a shitty farewell gift.
Apple Adds Extra Privacy Controls To Further Delight Marketers & “Spacial Computer” VR Headset
Apple's Developers Conference was held overnight and, as you'll discover here, it again proved every nerd's wet dream.
Herald Sun Responds To Victorian Government’s Shock Newspaper Ad Ban
There's going to be far less to put down for the cat, as the Andrews government announces ban on newspaper ads.
Beer Boss: Bud Light Only Has “A Few Months” To Market Its Way Out Of Irreversible Market Share Loss
Time is ticking on the Bud brand with serious consideration now being given to digging up John Wayne or Steve McQueen.
Monday TV Ratings: Nine’s Parental Guidance Launches To 511,000 Metro Views
Does the mere thought of reproducing have you Googling tube tying or 'the snip'? Nine's Parental Guidance's best missed.
“Purr-fect TV!” Interviewee Magnificently Wrestles Attacking Cat During Live Cross
Think cats are evil bastards intent on humankind's untimely demise? Confirm your suspicions with this marauding moggie.
Kyle & Jackie O Knock 2GB Off Top Spot AGAIN For Sydney Radio Ratings
The radio ratings are in and you can almost hear Alan's tut-tutting and gnashing of teeth in the dreary list of numbers.