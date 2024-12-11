Pureprofile unveils AI-powered video surveys for deeper, more nuanced insights

Global data and insights company Pureprofile Limited has launched its AI-powered video survey capability to capture more nuanced consumer insights and enhance business decision-making.

Pureprofile’s new video survey capabilities leverage AI-generated avatars to encourage respondents to deliver authentic, unfiltered feedback, capturing non-verbal responses, tone and emotional reactions that are missed by traditional, text-based surveys.

The video survey solution leverages a library of over 127 human-like or cartoon-style avatars covering over 170 languages. Once survey responses have been transcribed, they are then processed and analysed for sentiment by Pureprofile’s AI coding tool. A video survey can be set up and delivered in the same amount of time as a traditional, text-based survey.

The launch of Pureprofile video surveys addresses the growing need for businesses to gain deeper, more nuanced customer insights while maintaining research efficiency and managing budgets effectively. Pureprofile said that by incorporating AI avatars and its AI coding tool, businesses can significantly reduce costs and time spent on survey creation and analysis, further streamlining the process.

Pureprofile chief product officer Niamh Fitzpatrick said: “In the age of hyper-personalisation, brands need to meet consumers where they are more than ever. Pureprofile’s AI-driven video survey capabilities elevate market research by appealing to our innate human need for interactive and engaging experiences, thereby making their feedback even more genuine, instinctive and emotive.

“Traditional surveys require written responses that may miss non-verbal cues and emotional nuances that add greater context. Video surveys enable brands to gather meaningful insights quickly, cost-effectively, and at scale in a privacy-safe way, empowering smarter decisions with richer, more efficient data.”

Pureprofile’s video surveys launch comes on the heels of establishing its product innovation team, dedicated to developing a pipeline of AI-powered data technology solutions.