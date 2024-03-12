Publicis Sapient Survey: 53% Of Aussies Will Switch To Another Brand If They Are Not Satisfied With Their Digital Commerce Experience

Publicis Sapient Digital Commerce Survey 2024 has found that consumers in Australia showed the second highest probability of switching brands (53 per cent) if they are not satisfied with their digital commerce experience – on par with the global average of 53 per cent – just behind the UK at 59 per cent.

The YouGov-administered report is based on a survey of more than 7,600 participants across Australia, France, Germany, the U.K. and the U.S. on their digital commerce experiences in banking and financial services, retail, consumer products, travel and hospitality, insurance and healthcare industries.

Key Findings – Australia

Consumers in Australia reflected the highest level of satisfaction with digital commerce in healthcare at 43 per cent, with the UK ranking the lowest at 26 per cent

Consumers in Australia showed the second highest level of satisfaction (64 per cent) with digital commerce experience in banking & finance — above the global average of 58 per cent — just behind the UK at 68 per cent

“The Publicis Sapient Digital Commerce Survey 2024 reinforces the need for brands to offer personalisation and optimise their customer experience. When Australians are dissatisfied with their digital commerce experience, it affects their loyalty to a brand – with 53 per cent open to switching to another brand. Consumers are vocal about what they want: clearer content, more intuitive interfaces, better recommendations and more personalised interactions. Businesses and brands must take action now and reimagine how they can transform digital commerce experiences to delight consumers, inspire loyalty, attract new buyers and drive customer lifetime value,” said John Costello, chief technology officer – Australia, Publicis Sapient.

Key Findings – Global:

When consumers are not satisfied with their digital commerce experience, it affects their loyalty to a brand. 53 per cent will switch to another brand and 19 per cent won’t return as often

Older generations, millennials, Gen X and boomers, are the most likely switchers, with more than half (56 per cent) willing to switch to another brand.

Personalisation is an expectation across industries globally Consumer Products: 77 per cent of consumers want greater detail about products to inform their purchase decisions, especially women (80 per cent) and boomers (78 per cent) Banking: 76 per cent of consumers want an intuitive, customised user interface and tools that make it easy to complete tasks, especially millennials (78 per cent) Insurance: 75 per cent of consumers want to control, adjust and customise their insurance coverage, especially women (77 per cent) Automotive: 74 per cent of consumers want to self-select the features and functions in their vehicles Finance: 71 per cent of consumers want more personalised experiences and tools based on their financial goals, especially women (72 per cent), Gen Z (75 per cent) and millennials (74 per cent) Travel & Hospitality: 71 per cent of consumers want personalised recommendations of places and activities based on their preferences. And 63 per cent want carbon footprint information with each travel option, especially millennials (69 per cent) and Gen Z (64 per cent) Healthcare: 68 per cent of consumers want customised experiences based on their patient data, demographics, personal health goals and preferences, especially women (70 per cent). And 69 per cent want to manage their health through online self-service tools, especially Gen Z and millennials (71 per cent & 73 per cent, respectively) Retail: 67 per cent of consumers want more personalised interactions and real-time recommendations when shopping, especially millennials (70 per cent)

