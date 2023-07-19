Publicis Sapient: 94% Of Aussies Use Digital Government Services

Publicis Sapient: 94% Of Aussies Use Digital Government Services
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The latest Digital Citizen Report 2023, developed by Publicis Sapient, has shown that 94 per cent of Aussies now use at least one digital government service.

A vast majority of Australians are more confident of using technology to engage with digital citizen services and 94 per cent say they have used at least one digital government service.

MyGov (56 per cent), healthcare (55 per cent) and financial services/taxes (45 per cent) top the list of the most accessed digital government services. This is according to the findings of the second edition of the Publicis Sapient Digital Citizen Report, which analysed responses from over 5,000 participants across a wide range of demographic characteristics across Australia.

The research found a progressive shift to personalised and user-friendly online citizen experiences and high satisfaction levels across healthcare services (92 per cent), transportation/recreation services (92 per cent) and general (MyGov) services (89 per cent).

The Publicis Sapient Digital Citizen Report 2023 also shows that Australians are as enthusiastic as ever about emerging technologies, with over half of respondents (63 per cent) having a practical knowledge of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), Extended Reality (XR) and Web 3.0.

A majority of Australians (75 per cent) with practical knowledge of emerging technologies were also more likely to engage with a digital government across these technology platforms. Notably, there was a surge in tech adoption among older populations from 61 per cent to 85 per cent, however, millennials were still the most likely to use digital services. A key area of opportunity for governments is to continue to build digital government services among elderly populations to improve their digital literacy.

“The second edition of our survey shows that Australians are more comfortable with technology playing a mainstream role in their lives. This is evident from high satisfaction levels across digital healthcare, financial services and myGov”.

“Improved personalisation, user-friendliness and accessibility are driving this shift and encouraging more Australians to embrace a digital future. Embedding greater customer-centricity will be essential to scale digitalisation across all demographics, especially among *minority groups and vulnerable populations. Equally, keeping track of evolving citizen preferences and pain points, will be critical for governments to deliver more connected citizen experiences in the future,” said Mark Williams, Federal Government Lead Australia, Publicis Sapient (LEAD).

The report revealed that Australian citizens value digital government services during key life events, with 42 per cent stating that digital services simplified administrative tasks.

Digital government services were most likely to be used during births (92 per cent) and marriages (88 per cent). Australian citizens also expect a wider spectrum of digital services to support their evolving needs, especially across digital voting (31 per cent), mental health services (29 per cent) and digital driver’s license (26 per cent).

Meanwhile, consumer preference for fast, convenient, and secure payment methods is driving a shift to virtual payments and digital wallets. Publicis Sapient’s research found that a majority of Australians (81 per cent) used a digital identity method, and 85 per cent could identify at least one benefit of using the myGovID digital identity, while (72 per cent) used a digital wallet on their mobile phone.

Mental Health remains a growing area of concern

Mental health remains a growing area of concern in Australia. More than 6 out of 10 Australians experienced mental health issues in 2022 – which is a 12 per cent rise year-on-year compared to the findings of the inaugural report – from 57 per cent  to 64 per cent.

The report  revealed that digital mental health services were used at least once among working professionals (78 per cent), those who experienced a major life event (81 per cent), caregivers (86 per cent) and those with university level education or higher (83 per cent). Physically or mentally challenged citizens were also more likely to use digital government services.

“There’s no doubt that Australian citizens want more digital services to simplify administrative tasks in their everyday lives, however, gaps in digital literacy, accessibility and privacy will need to be addressed for digitalisation efforts to be optimised. Involving citizens and disadvantaged communities in the development and design process will help address specific pain points and deliver targeted and intuitive apps and programmes in the future,” Williams added.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Digital government

Latest News

carsales Poaches Rafael Constantinou All The Way From Brazil
  • Marketing

carsales Poaches Rafael Constantinou All The Way From Brazil

carsales has today announced the appointment of Rafael Constantinou, to the role of executive general manager of marketing, content & customer, following an extensive global search. Constantinou joins with nearly 20 years’ experience as a 360° marketing professional in technology companies. He will lead the carsales Australia Marketing, Content and Customer team’s continued evolution. Constantinou […]

‘We’re not trying to fix women’: Women’s Agenda Launches App To Build Pipeline Of Leaders
  • Media

‘We’re not trying to fix women’: Women’s Agenda Launches App To Build Pipeline Of Leaders

Leading Australian media brand, Women’s Agenda has launched its first-ever app this week with the aim of building Australia’s pipeline of inclusive, informed and inspired leaders. The Keynotes, hosts a rich library of short, TEDx-style speeches given by female leaders across industries on a range of topics including leadership, STEM, social impact, wellbeing, and entrepreneurship. […]

Studio shot of Welsh corgi Pembroke catching a treat. The dog is isolated on a white background. Funny dog face.
  • Marketing

Are Your Dog’s Guts Okay? Scratch Is Here For The Rescue

Scratch, the Aussie dog food company, is educating dog owners about the significance of dog gut health in its new ad. Running across BVOD channels including Foxtel GO, TenPlay, and YouTube, and supported via social, content and PR, the “Scratch Loves Your Dog’s Guts” campaign aims to highlight Scratch’s commitment to providing premium nutrition for […]

Olympic Champion Kaylee McKeown Named Ambassador For Wahl
  • Media

Olympic Champion Kaylee McKeown Named Ambassador For Wahl

Triple Olympic gold medallist Kaylee McKeown was today unveiled as the ambassador for Wahl’s first ever range of female shavers and beauty trimmers in Australia. The current 100m and 200m backstroke world record holder, known for her extraordinary dedication and bubbly personality, is firm favourite to add to her Olympic gold medal collection in Paris […]

CX Lavender Wins BlueScope Australia Digital Work
  • Advertising

CX Lavender Wins BlueScope Australia Digital Work

BlueScope Australia has awarded its digital services engagement to Sydney-based independent agency CX Lavender following a competitive tender (lead image: CX Lavender CEO Adam Washington). CXL will provide digital strategy, UX, design and technical development services across BlueScope brands, including BlueScope Steel, TRUECORE steel, COLORBOND steel and more. BlueScope group marketing manager Melissa Barlow said: […]

Athletics Australia: Commonwealth Games Now A “Missed Opportunity” For Australian Athletes
  • Media

Athletics Australia: Commonwealth Games Now A “Missed Opportunity” For Australian Athletes

Athletics Australia has described the Victorian Government’s decision to cancel the Commonwealth Games as a “missed opportunity” for the athletes of Australia. It has also expressed concerns that this will impact athletes competing in the Olympics and Paralympics. In a statement, the national governing body for athletics in Australia said: “the Games has provided a […]

Thinkerbell Buys Back Stake From PwC
  • Advertising

Thinkerbell Buys Back Stake From PwC

PwC has been in the news a lot lately and not necessarily for all the right reasons. And here it is again in the news.

Ex-Matilda Chloe Logarzo Joins Optus To Cover The FIFA Women’s World Cup
  • Marketing

Ex-Matilda Chloe Logarzo Joins Optus To Cover The FIFA Women’s World Cup

Matildas star Chloe Logarzo, is the latest name to join Optus Sport’s team for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. Logarzo, who played in the 2019 edition of the tournament, will provide unique analysis and insight into the current crop of Aussies, as well as the other nations competing in […]