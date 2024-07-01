Publicis One Nabs $627m LEGO Global Media Account From Initiative

Publicis One has been selected as the global media buying and planning agency of record for The Lego Group after an 18 month competitive pitch process. It is estimated that the brand spends about A$627 million globally on media.

Initiative previously held the account, having worked with the brand since 2017, and reportedly repitched after a request for information to advertising holding groups was sent out in March last year. Lego’s creative account is handled by its in-house creative agency, Our Lego Agency.

Lego described Publicis One as a “bespoke model and team for The Lego Group”. The brand will start onboarding this month and will work with Initiative over a three-month period to “ensure a seamless transition and continued strong presence” for the brand.

Publicis One will reportedly be expected to continue exploring relevant and authentic ways to engage audiences while strengthening the brand’s connections with customers “within a complex and rapidly evolving media and retail landscape”.

“We were impressed with Publicis One’s depth and breadth of expertise, as well as their aligned cultural values. We look forward to working together to further enhance our ecosystem, leveraging their insights and capabilities to create engaging and meaningful experiences for our audiences. Together, we aim to inspire children and families globally, nurturing creativity and fostering learning through play,” said Julia Goldin, chief product and marketing officer at the Lego Group.

“We would like to thank the team at Initiative/IPG for a great seven years. They have been with us every step of the way as we significantly grew the business, launched our first global brand campaign and reached more children than ever before. We are grateful for their support and collaboration”.

B&T contacted Publicis Groupe, which declined to comment on the win. B&T also contacted Initiative but didn’t receive a response prior to publication.