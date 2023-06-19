Publicis Launches Born Blak Initiative To Tackle Underrepresentation Of First Nation Voices In Aldand

Publicis Groupe (spearheaded by Publicis Groupe PR and influencer agency Herd MSL) and talent and influencer marketing agency, Born Bred, have teamed up to launch Born Blak (www.bornblak.com.au).

Born Blak is a long-term program that aims to reduce First Nations disadvantage and create opportunities for First Nations content creators who have been underrepresented in Australian marketing and communications for far too long.

The initiative will foster, educate, and mentor emerging First Nations content creators, providing them with the skills and connections to increase their access to commercial opportunities.

Four of the Born Blak Advisory Panel members Tilly Langford, Matty Mills, Tom Forrest and Yvonne Weldon with Born Bred founder, Clare Winterbourn and Herd MSL team and CEO, Skye Lambley

The development of Born Blak has and will continue to be guided by the Born Blak Advisory Panel, which comprises of:

Matty Mills, proud Gamilaraay/Kamilaroi man – TV presenter, actor, podcaster, and entertainment reporter for NiTV

Yvonne Weldon, proud Wiradijuri woman – Australian local government politician, Deputy Chairwoman of Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council

Cody Schaeffer OAM, proud Quandamooka man – Australia’s youngest OAM recipient for 2023, Founder and Director of Borderline Australia, QLD Nominee Young Australian of the Year 2022, Brisbane’s 2020 Young Citizen of the Year, ex- radio presenter and mental health advocate

Tom Forrest, proud Yorta Yorta man – ABC Kimberley Indigenous Trainee Features Reporter, film maker, content creator @outbacktom

Tilly Langford, proud Gumbaynggirr woman – Student Ambassador & Gadigal Centre Assistant at The University of Sydney. ACTU TikTok Creator @YoungWorkers. Content Creator & Blak Activist

Samuel Stubbs, proud Wangkatha man – WAFL player, Aboriginal Engagement Officer Perth Football Club, TikTok content creator @s.stubbs23

The Advisory Panel will provide specialised guidance throughout the ongoing development of Born Blak, will review program applications, support the shortlist process, and deliver ongoing consultancy on behalf of the First Nations community.

Launched today, Born Blak is seeking applications from emerging First Nations social media influencers and content creators who drive a robust First Nations perspective in their content, and have a determination to showcase Indigenous culture to a broad Australian audience. Applicants must be of Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander descent, aged 18+, have a growing presence on social media and a vested interest in storytelling. More information on the program, including how to apply, can be found at bornblak.com.au.

Matty Mills, Born Blak advisory panel member and a reporter for NITV, said: “I’m thrilled to be part of Born Blak and continue my work of amplifying the voices and stories of First Nations mob across our country. Unfortunately, there continues to be a lack of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representation across Australian Media, including in the online and social space. I believe Born Blak will help cultivate our unique stories and elevate the voices of an untapped pool of very talented First Nation storytellers. This is an opportunity to share the longest continuous culture with the rest of the world and I couldn’t be more proud of the work we’ve done to design a program that will help a new generation of mob do just that.”