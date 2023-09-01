Publicis Groupe Named As An Employer Of Choice For Third Year In A Row

Publicis Groupe ANZ has been named an Employer of Choice in the 2023 Australian Business Awards for the third year in a row.

The Australian Business Award for Employer of Choice [EOC] recognises organisations that develop workplaces that maximise the full potential of their workforce through established policies and practices which demonstrate effective employee recruitment, engagement and retention.

Publicis Groupe ANZ CEO Michael Rebelo (lead image) said: “While creating a supportive environment will always be an ongoing journey, being named an Employer of Choice for the third-year running is something we’re extremely proud of.

“Building an organisation that connects over 20 unique agency cultures through an inclusive and inspiring workplace is testament to the creativity and talent of both our agency leaders and People & Culture team.

Whether it be through the local roll out of our Working with Cancer initiative, our always evolving L&D programs, the launch of new and diverse employee action groups, or our focus on employee mental health and wellbeing, it’s great to see our endeavours to turn positive employee experiences into great life experiences being recognised,” Rebelo said.

