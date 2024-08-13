CampaignsFeaturedNewsletter

Publicis Conseil & Orange Aim To Redefine How We Look At The Paralympics In New Campaign

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games are approaching, and although they are a major sporting event, they attract less attention than the Olympic Games. Less impressive, less performant, less spectacular prejudices about Paralympic sports are still numerous. So, to change the way people look at paralympic sports, Orange, a premium partner of the Paris 2024 Games, has launched a campaign to show that the greatest performances aren’t always where you expect them to be, and to encourage as many people as possible to let themselves be carried away by sporting emotions whatever they may be.

With the powerful and inclusive message “When you love sport, you love sport,” Orange and Publicis Conseil have created a visual experience by juxtaposing the men’s T13 1500m final at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games with that of the Olympic Games of the same year.

The images are identical in every way: the tension at the start of the race, the suspense right up to the finish line and the explosion of joy right afterwards, yet there is a difference in this film: 1.71s

At the end of the race, the film reveals a surprising truth: for the first time in history, a para-athlete finished 1.71 seconds ahead of the Olympic gold medalist.

And that’s not all; there are four para-athletes in total who achieved a better time than the Olympic champion.

This revelation highlights the excellence and exceptional performance of Paralympic athletes, defying all expectations and redefining the limits of sport.

CREDITS

Brand : Orange

Executive Director in charge of Group Communications : Caroline Guillaumin

Brand Director, sponsorship, advertising and contents : Anne Imbert

Brand Identity and advertising Director : Severine Nubel

Advertising and Brand Management Director : Pascale Autret

Advertising manager : Carine Boudin

Media manager : Imane Nachit

 

Agency : Publicis

CEO Publicis Groupe France : Agathe Bousquet

CEO Publicis Conseil / CCO Publicis Groupe France: Marco Venturelli

Creation directors : Romulus Petcan, Gabriel Gherca

Artistic director : Vincent Teffene

Copywriter : Antonin Jacquot

Creative Strategy Lead : Sarah Lemarié

Account execustives : Anne Dauvé, Eric Guillod, Emilie Jeanneau, Elsa Azar, Lyne Abi Nader

Strategic planning : Théo Tiret, Sophie Caron

 

Production : Prodigious

Head of Production : Olivier Guillou

Sound production : Maxime Singer, Joel Tessonneau

Coordination : Véronique Quémere, Valérie Chelle

Casting : Xavier Pichot

Head of postproduction : Franck-Hervé Marc, Pierre-Arthur Goulet

Editing : Pierre-Hadrien Bardeau, Nicolas Carbon

Calibration : Lise Dorsemaine

 

Music

Track Title: Synthetic Burn

Compositors: Markus Gleissner [BMI] 100%

Publishers: Ed.Berlin Production Music / Universal Production Music GmbH [GEMA] 100%

Album: Into The Future

Related posts:

  1. 7-Eleven Goes Further With New Campaign Via CHEP
  2. Spotify AUNZ Reaches Across Generational Experiences With New Brand Campaign
  3. What’s A Brand Without A Little Press? Can We Get A Round Of Applause For B&T’s Best Of The Best Consumer PRs!
  4. Coca-Cola & OREO Become “Besties” In Disturbing Flavour Collaboration
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Anna Fawcett, Scott Nowell and Justin Drape inducted into AWARD Hall of Fame
Hyundai Joins With 36 Months To Raise Social Media Age From 13 To 16
Inside What Drives Creatives Into Bed With Big Tech And What Brought Them Back
What’s A Brand Without A Little Press? Can We Get A Round Of Applause For B&T’s Best Of The Best Consumer PRs!
Register Lost your password?