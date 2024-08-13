Publicis Conseil & Orange Aim To Redefine How We Look At The Paralympics In New Campaign

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games are approaching, and although they are a major sporting event, they attract less attention than the Olympic Games. Less impressive, less performant, less spectacular prejudices about Paralympic sports are still numerous. So, to change the way people look at paralympic sports, Orange, a premium partner of the Paris 2024 Games, has launched a campaign to show that the greatest performances aren’t always where you expect them to be, and to encourage as many people as possible to let themselves be carried away by sporting emotions whatever they may be.

With the powerful and inclusive message “When you love sport, you love sport,” Orange and Publicis Conseil have created a visual experience by juxtaposing the men’s T13 1500m final at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games with that of the Olympic Games of the same year.

The images are identical in every way: the tension at the start of the race, the suspense right up to the finish line and the explosion of joy right afterwards, yet there is a difference in this film: 1.71s

At the end of the race, the film reveals a surprising truth: for the first time in history, a para-athlete finished 1.71 seconds ahead of the Olympic gold medalist.

And that’s not all; there are four para-athletes in total who achieved a better time than the Olympic champion.

This revelation highlights the excellence and exceptional performance of Paralympic athletes, defying all expectations and redefining the limits of sport.

CREDITS

Brand : Orange

Executive Director in charge of Group Communications : Caroline Guillaumin

Brand Director, sponsorship, advertising and contents : Anne Imbert

Brand Identity and advertising Director : Severine Nubel

Advertising and Brand Management Director : Pascale Autret

Advertising manager : Carine Boudin

Media manager : Imane Nachit

Agency : Publicis

CEO Publicis Groupe France : Agathe Bousquet

CEO Publicis Conseil / CCO Publicis Groupe France: Marco Venturelli

Creation directors : Romulus Petcan, Gabriel Gherca

Artistic director : Vincent Teffene

Copywriter : Antonin Jacquot

Creative Strategy Lead : Sarah Lemarié

Account execustives : Anne Dauvé, Eric Guillod, Emilie Jeanneau, Elsa Azar, Lyne Abi Nader

Strategic planning : Théo Tiret, Sophie Caron

Production : Prodigious

Head of Production : Olivier Guillou

Sound production : Maxime Singer, Joel Tessonneau

Coordination : Véronique Quémere, Valérie Chelle

Casting : Xavier Pichot

Head of postproduction : Franck-Hervé Marc, Pierre-Arthur Goulet

Editing : Pierre-Hadrien Bardeau, Nicolas Carbon

Calibration : Lise Dorsemaine

Music

Track Title: Synthetic Burn

Compositors: Markus Gleissner [BMI] 100%

Publishers: Ed.Berlin Production Music / Universal Production Music GmbH [GEMA] 100%

Album: Into The Future