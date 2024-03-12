Publicis CEO Michael Rebelo Talks Corporate Icks In Beyond The Title Podcast

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Did you know that Publicis CEO Michael Rebelo is a certified sommelier? Well you do now!

Rebelo is the latest industry icon to appear on the Beyond The Title podcast. Now in their second year and fourth season, Beyond the Title podcast is changing the perception of ad land by breaking the stigma of titles and tearing down hierarchal barriers so we’re moving towards a more inclusive, genuine, and fluid industry.

Previous guests include Thinkerbell’s Adam Ferrier, The Monkey’s Belinda Drew  and Spark Foundry’s Imogen Hewitt.

This episode dives deep into Rebelo’s corporate confessions, quirky sides, and a little twist: he’s a certified sommelier.

In this must-listen episode, Michael spills the tea on his corporate ‘ick’s, discloses his dorky quirks, and reveals his secret life as a sommelier. The podcast goes beyond the titles to showcase the real person behind the professional facade.

“We are in an industry that at its core is all about people and connections. ‘Beyond the Title’ brings genuinely fresh insight into the human beings behind their business cards; stories which are rarely revealed in broadcast and level the playing field of hierarchy. Their stories are brought to life effortlessly by Brittany. I thoroughly enjoyed the interrogation! ” – Rebelo said.




