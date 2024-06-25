Prophet Announces Hamish Mogan As COO And VP Of Marketing Science

Hamish Mogan, Meta’s former head of commerce management and marketing science has been snapped up by Melbourne-based marketing platform Prophet, in the role of COO and VP of marketing science.

Hamish will be Prophet’s first COO since the company officially launched its commercial-mix modelling platform in March of this year.

Prophet’s landmark integration of advanced mathematics has already attracted a $5 million seed investment from an impressive investor roster of industry professionals, seasoned entrepreneurs, and elite athletes.

“I did a significant amount of due diligence on Prophet prior to joining. I needed to ensure that this was much more than just another MMM platform. It needed to be a true decision-engine – and it is,” said Mogan.

“Prophet is a system that helps CMOs in what is one of the hardest and most challenging jobs in the world right now. Prophet provides CMOs and organisations with the ability to design experiments, measure strategies, optimise and predict outcomes, enabling them to hit both their marketing and business objectives,” he added.

Prophet CEO and co-founder Jordan Taylor-Bartels explained that in order to give the Australian and global markets the truest form of commercial-mix-modelling, and therefore drive real decision-intelligence, bringing on exceptional customer understanding is key to further aligning the Prophet engine back to the customer.

“Prophet is a sophisticated intelligence system that can answer a multitude of commercial and marketing conundrums in real time. By introducing Hamish and his experience directly into our executive team, Prophet can super-power its engine with direct customer understanding and empathy. Hamish unlocks a multitude of doors for Prophet to be even more effective,” said Taylor-Bartels.

“My focus on marketing science has allowed me to work on behalf of the advertiser to optimise their media. So, It’s not about getting organisations to spend one more dollar, but rather helping them to spend their entire organisational budget more efficiently and effectively,” added Mogan.

“I took this role with Prophet because my experience is built around getting in deep with customers. This means understanding what they’re trying to do, understanding what their objectives are, and then designing experiments, measurement strategies, and optimisation strategies to help them hit their goals, often in really challenging economic or competitive environments”.

Prior to joining Prophet, Hamish worked with Facebook (Meta) for five years, where he headed up marketing science for the retail and e-commerce sectors across Australia and New Zealand. He has also held leading data science and analytics roles at globally recognised companies such as Sportsbet, EY and Les Mills.

“I really think Prophet’s platform is a tool that can be used throughout an entire company, while at the same time primarily supporting the CMO, CFO and commercial functions within organisations. Obviously, the death of cookies and the change in how we approach online privacy means we lose data fidelity around customer journeys and behaviour, which is going to have a huge impact on how people execute in these roles,” explained Mogan.

“Hamish has worked extensively on both sides of the media framework, so he understands the importance of ensuring the customer knows Prophet is focused on being a trusted, transparent advisor. Hamish believes the customer always comes first, which matches our customer-centric mindset perfectly,” added Taylor-Bartels.

“Hamish understands the real-world benefit of mathematics, AI and organisational intelligence from both sides of the fence. His extensive knowledge on the Australian media framework, its connection to the broader organisation, and how the customer, in this world of data and intelligence, will rely on Prophet as a trusted and transparent advisor”.

“We’re thrilled to add even more world-class talent to our roster of experienced business analysts, mathematicians and statisticians”.

“In line with our current practice of hiring the best people in the world to build the best product, Hamish most certainly fits the bill, he is an extraordinary talent with a significant depth of relevant experience,” said Sean Taylor, Prophet executive chairman.

Prophet is helmed by former Hyperloop global marketing lead Jordan Taylor-Bartels and former Ogilvy and VMLY&R commerce CEO Sean Taylor. The company’s development team touts A-list talent from organisations including NASA, SpaceX, Linktree, WPP, Dentsu and Deloitte.

“One reason I was really drawn to Prophet is because the people I’ve met along the way are very impressive. I’ve spent a lot of time with Jordan and Sean, and understanding their attitude and what they’re trying to achieve here – and the way that they’re going to go about it – is really compelling,” concluded Mogan.