Prophet Achieves Global Certification For Security & Compliance Practices

Prophet has announced its ISO 27001 (ISO/IEC 27001) certification for its Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), including its CMM platform. The certification recognises an organisation’s risk mitigation policies that respond to information security threats.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognised standard that outlines best practices for ISMS. It is validated by a certified, independent third-party auditor, and acknowledges an organisation’s policies and practices related to risk mitigation, ensuring data confidentiality, integrity, and availability and proactively responding to information security threats.

“The achievement of the ISO 27001 certification is a significant leap forward in our continuous effort to raise the bar in secure and responsible data management. At Prophet, we are not just about adhering to standards; we are about setting them. We believe this certification is merely the beginning of our journey towards excellence in information security,” said Prophet CEO and co-founder Jordan Taylor-Bartels.

To achieve certification, Prophet underwent a months-long assessment and audit process to meet the requirements of the ISO 27001 standard for a holistic framework, consisting of policies, procedures, and structures around people, processes, and technology.

The certification recognises that Prophet has demonstrated a systematic, ongoing, and structured approach to managing sensitive company and customer information, that aligns with international best practices in information security management.

“It gives our customers assurance that we are relentless in our efforts to protect their data against any threats and implement robust information security management systems, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data,” added Taylor-Bartels.

“As data breaches become more and more common, the importance of knowing where and how data is stored cannot be overstated. Our customers’ trust depends on our ability to protect their data with diligence. This certification is not just an accomplishment for Prophet; it’s a promise to our customers; a promise of providing a secure, reliable, and locally managed data environment that they can trust”.

“We know there is increasing concern for data sovereignty among Australian businesses and individuals. By keeping data within Australian borders, we are providing an extra layer of comfort and security for our clients – they know their data is protected by Australian privacy laws and regulations. It provides peace of mind to customers – they can rest assured knowing their sensitive information is stored in a jurisdiction that respects their privacy and right to data protection,” he said.

“Marketers are drawn to Prophet because it transcends traditional analytics by unveiling intricate, often hidden relationships within data, thereby enabling smarter, data-driven decisions. In an industry where precision can translate into billion-dollar shifts, Prophet’s ability to eliminate guesswork and provide deep insights ensures marketers can manage media spending, and brand investments more effectively, leading to higher profitability and competitive advantage. We are seeing strong growth momentum as a result,” added Taylor-Bartels.

Prophet is helmed by former Hyperloop global operations and marketing lead Jordan Taylor-Bartels and former Ogilvy and VMLY&R commerce CEO Sean Taylor as executive chairman. Its backers include executive chair of View Media Group and former Domain CEO Antony Catalano, Seek co-founder Matt Rockman, and former Dentsu CEO Cheuk Chiang. The company’s development team includes talent from organisations including NASA, SpaceX, Linktree, WPP, Dentsu, and Deloitte.