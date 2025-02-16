Prophesy Digital To Host Intimate Digital Media Workshop For Pharmaceutical Marketers

Technology

Prophesy Digital will hold a digital media workshop for pharmaceutical marketers, designed to deep dive into the evolving online healthcare marketing space.

The Mastering Digital Media for Pharma workshop, set to be held in Sydney on Thursday, 24 April, is designed especially for national pharmaceutical marketers, looking to navigate digital media with confidence and compliance.

The in-person session will explore the current Australian digital healthcare landscape, before showing participants how to shape impactful, pharma-focused digital media strategies. It will also deep dive into the key digital channels and their role in the patient journey offering critical insights into data privacy and measurement in a post-cookie world.

Digital media is a sought-after source of healthcare information for Australians. A 2024 study in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health found that 89 per cent of Australian parents had used search engines to find health information about their child, while 43 per cent of parents of children with chronic illness had accessed social media for information.

Prophesy Digital founder and digital media strategist, Mehrak Saheb, said: “Digital media has become one of the most critical channels for reaching healthcare audiences, and the pressure is on for pharmaceutical marketers to master the space.

“We know digital is a prime channel for reaching consumers, whether it’s those in immediate need of solutions or support, those looking to share their experiences or people seeking connection.

“There’s also been much talk across the industry about the growing role of social media in the patient journey and its influence on how people navigate their healthcare journey. We’ve seen a rise in people following health-related influencers on social media platforms, engaging in discussions online, and observing others’ health journeys, particularly for long-term or ongoing conditions.

“With this workshop, we’re hoping to explore the Australian digital healthcare sector’s current state of play and unpick the role that each channel plays when it comes to interacting with consumers.

“Our goal is to give marketers the confidence to create platform-based, consumer-led strategies that build trust, engage audiences and ultimately, achieve better brand outcomes.”

The digital media workshop will be held in Sydney at Three International Towers, Barangaroo on Thursday, April 24 from 9.30am – 5pm, and places are limited to six attendees.

