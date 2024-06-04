Production Heavyweights Marc Collister & David Flanagan Join Forces To Launch New Full-Service Creative Production Agency, Producible

Marc Collister and David Flanagan, formerly of DMC Digital and P2 Content Creators, are stepping out on their own, launching new full-service creative production agency, Producible.

Lead image: left to right, David Flanagan, director of strategy and creative, and Marc Collister, managing director and partner

B&T spoke to Flanagan and Collister to discuss the new launch, their creative and strategic vision, and how it all came together.

Producible will work with agency partners and clients to develop a diverse array of campaigns, combining the expertise and experience the duo are bringing from their previous roles at DMC Digital and P2 Content Creators. In Flanagan’s words, Producible is all about “understanding strategy to interpret the creative idea correctly, and then making sure we produce the hell out of it”.

DMC Digital focused on fast-moving consumer content (FMCC), while P2 Content Creators focused mainly on bespoke video projects. “DMC Digital has been around for about 40 years, and P2 Content Creators has been around almost 20. That combined experience, reliability, and the quality of our work brings a really nice offering to partnering with other agencies,” explained Collister.

With a strong suite of clients the likes of Harvey Norman, Apple and Breville, Producible will work on a diverse array of projects, bridging elements from their experience of volume production and bespoke campaigns, to efficiently produce high-quality campaigns, blending creativity with strategy and production.

“We worked directly with Apple last year for the iPhone 14 Pro. So, we’ve got that combination of bespoke high-quality brand pieces for Apple, and then these high volume pieces of content we do for Harvey Norman. It’s a really rich combination, we’re very lucky to have that balance,” said Flanagan.

“We want to position ourselves sitting at the intersection of thoughtful creativity, by thinking through how the creative is to function. It will place into this notion of producible, which defines us really well. We want a cracking idea to be produced the best as can be,” explained Flanagan.

The idea for Producible originated three years ago, and during the time of discussions and planning, the duo said it felt like “testing out living together before you get married”. Now, the elements from both companies have been married, in the form of Producible.

“I think the competitive advantage of the two coming together really boils down to efficiency. We do a lot of processing, which takes a lot of pressure off that marketing team. What that really means is we understand what the objectives are, and what we’ve been trying to achieve. And we’ve got great systems and processes in the backend to make sure the efficiency works,” concluded Flanagan.

Producible launched on the 3 June and with its headquarters in Sydney.