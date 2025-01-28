Print’s Not Dead At The Cairns Crocodiles Awards!

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards, presented by Pinterest, celebrate all facets of creativity. But last year’s Print and Publishing category winners were particularly impressive to our slate of experienced regional judges.

The entries featured some of the country’s biggest brands from Amazon Prime Video to News Corp and beyond. It also showed that when you need to reach a highly engaged audience, there’s no better medium than print.

If your interest is piqued, take a look at last year’s winners below for inspiration.

Gold Crocodile – Rufus, powered by Initiative, ‘Take Me Back to 07, Girlfriend’, Amazon

The winning campaign was pulled together by Initiative’s bespoke offering for Amazon. Its ‘Take Me Back to ’07, Girlfriend’ campaign saw the agency do the unimaginable.

It resurrected a print title.

That’s right, the team at Initiative brought back the beloved Girlfriend print mag for a special edition to promote the launch of Class of ‘07 on Amazon Prime Video.

At a time when digital experiences are disappearing and attention is fleeting, Girlfriend‘s print issue provided Initiative with the chance to create a cultural storm and immediately legitimise a new content series with zero awareness prior.

But bringing print back was more than a tactical extension on the outskirts of a broader campaign. Instead, it was the content epicentre that fuelled every other element, from social to activations.., proving the pull potential that iconic print titles still possess.

Hitting on nostalgia and targeting influencers with a clever execution, one judge called it “ingenious” and that it illustrated the “enduring power of print.”

Here’s a look at what made the campaign tick.

Silver – The Brag Media, ‘Rolling Stone Australia Movember Zine’, Movember

The silver Crocodile went to a very different endeavour. Rather than bringing a magazine back on behalf of someone else, The Brag Media, the publisher of Rolling Stone Australia, launched its first-ever free press zine to reach the notoriously perfidious young male crowd.

Aussie band The Rubens featured on the cover in a striking editorial piece where they were stood in a desert yet surrounded by flowers.

The high-quality, limited-edition zine featured exclusive interviews and content which was first-person driven and engaging. The zine was distributed across key locations to maximise reach and impact, showcasing the ability of print to successfully puncture everyday moments by surprising and delighting audiences with a free publication.

The magazine, as well as standing on its own two feet as a piece of editorial, directed readers to a microsite which saw mega traffic.

Bronze – EssenceMediacom, ‘Launching A Paper, To Make Driving Safer’, The Queensland Government

To tackle the real-world threat of drink-driving, EssenceMediacom and the Queensland Government set about taking the country’s most prominent satirical magazine offline for maximum impact.

To achieve this, the Betoota Advocate launched its first-ever physical newspaper with crucial anti-drink driving messages embedded within satirical content to directly engage a typically hard-to-reach audience at Queensland events—moments where drink driving was prevalent.

It was essential to take the digital publication offline as 85 per cent of the target audience had minimal engagement with traditional and mainstream news sources. Instead, they relied on social media and only engaged with satirical sites that did not include stories about the staggering rates of drink-driving in Queensland.

Tens of thousands of papers were distributed and there was a notable shift in attitudes among young Queensland men following the campaign.

