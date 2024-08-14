Pringles Feeds Aussies’ Spicy Side With New Work Via Thinkerbell

Pringles has launched its latest work for the release of its new Spicy range via Thinkerbell.

The idea, “Feed Your Spicy Side,” calls on people to embrace the “mildly indecent” aspects of their personality with Pringles. The content showcases playful scenarios where the new flavours are considered “too spicy,” leading to the cans being censored from view as shocked reactions of onlookers are captured.

“The Spicy range is incredibly important to Pringles as its bold taste profile takes Aussies to an edgier, more playful place with every crunch. The creative work ‘Feed Your Spicy Side’ embodies this wonderfully. We couldn’t be happier with the result,” said Ileana Andrei, senior brand manager for Salty Snacks at Kellanova in ANZ.

“The launch of the new Pringles Spicy range demanded equally fiery content. Our team had a blast creating these ads. The casting and shoot were handled with a spicy yet deft hand by Hotel Bell,” said Sesh Moodley, executive creative Tinker.

The creative is live across social and YouTube platforms and features 15” and 6” cutdowns.

The Pringles Spicy range is now available in all major retailers across Australia and New Zealand. Get ready to turn up the heat and feed your spicy side with Pringles – if you dare!

Credits:

Client: Pringles (Kellanova)

Creative & earned: Thinkerbell

Production: Hotel Bell, via Thinkerbell