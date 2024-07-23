Prime Video Rolls Out Refreshed Streaming Experience

Prime Video is bringing clarity and simplicity back to streaming with improvements to its user experience that will begin to roll out globally, and will become available to all customers in the coming weeks.

With more personalised recommendations powered by generative AI, users can discover content tailored to their individual preferences, allowing them to spend more time watching and less time browsing. Prime is also making it easier to quickly identify movies and series available at no additional cost to your Prime membership, find new blockbusters to rent or buy, and add and manage add-on subscriptions.

“We’re always listening to customers and reviewing feedback, and it’s clear that many are in search of a more intuitive streaming experience,” said Kam Keshmiri, vice president of Design at Prime Video. “With the improvements we have made to the user experience, customers will be presented with an easy-to-navigate entertainment destination where they can discover new titles and enjoy favourites, as well as sign-up to or switch add-on subscriptions with just a few clicks. Best of all, they can do this while using a single login”.

Prime Video offers an extensive collection of premium programming in a single application across thousands of device types. Users can explore a vast array of titles on Prime Video including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Road House, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, and The Idea of You; licensed fan favourites including Dawson’s Creek and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit; live sports like ICC World Cup Cricket and Cognizant Major League Cricket; acclaimed sports documentaries such as Federer: Twelve Final Days; programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions like Paramount+, Hayu, BritBox, beIN SPORTS and MGM+; as well as the latest blockbusters fresh from theatres to rent or buy.

Updates coming to the Prime Video user experience include.

Content-forward navigation bar & single-click access to titles with the hero rotator Explore, sign-up and manage add-on subscriptions Improved recommendations and clarity around the content that’s included with a Prime membership Simple, intuitive and frictionless streaming

Prime Video has optimised these experiencesacross all devices, including older models, so everyone can enjoy.