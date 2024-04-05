Price Parity Is An Issue In Programmatic DOOH, But It Shouldn’t Be A Roadblock
Australian advertisers are embracing the flexibility of programmatic Digital Out of Home (DOOH), but there is a premium when compared on a CPM basis with direct buys.
The ability to trade OOH panels programmatically offers advertisers many benefits.
It allows brands to geo-target audiences by day parts and locations, allowing them to switch on and off ads with the sort of flexibility that previously did not exist in the channel.
Take Mad Mex as an example, the Mexican food chain that has a relatively small advertising budget – its annual budget is less than half a million dollars.
Mad Mex GM of marketing Nick Cook said the ability to switch on advertising near its restaurants when they need a marketing push – and conversely turn off ads near its branches that were above its targets – had allowed it to lift sales across the group of 70 restaurants to lift sales by 9 per cent in a campaign with dynamic DOOH at its heart.
“Part of our business model is that we focus on lunch and dinner, we don’t do breakfast, we don’t do that 11am day part, we don’t do an afternoon day part, it’s just two key points during the day that we really need to smash it out of the park,” he said.
“So programmatic OOH was probably chosen because it aligns really well with what we need to accomplish as a business, we need to be flexible in how we buy our media.
“One of the challenges we have with more traditional OOH is that you were showing up at times when people aren’t actually available to purchase from you. We needed to find a way to maximise our time in market and…programmatic OOH offered a really great way for us to do that.”
Flexibility Vs Cheap
Programmatic OOH allows advertisers to be razor sharp in when and where their ads show up to consumers, but not without a premium cost.
Avenue C founder and managing partner Daniel Cutrone told B&T that on a CPM basis, programmatic DOOH inventory can cost up to twice as much as a traditional buy – an insertion order – without any of the tech involved, creating a price parity issue that can be hard to justify to clients.
“When we’ve started to bring programmatic out of home into the remit, the currency has changed with how much more programmatic inventory costs versus how we’ve been able to trade with direct in the past,” he said.
“That’s been a challenge, because when we talk about costs and the value exchange that delivers on the same outcomes we have delivered in the past (with direct buys). We do not have market parity between programmatic DOOH and direct, sometimes we are paying 100 to 200 per cent more from programmatic buys on a like-for-like basis.”
Price parity between programmatic inventory and direct sales was a sticking point at the conference, but not all buyers believe the price premium is an issue if the tactics of programmatic are used in the right way.
Initiative chief investment office Paige Wheaton told B&T that while traditional buying models still “retain a lot of value” there are nuances to how targeted DOOH trading should be used as part of a broader media campaign.
She said that how value is tracked and measured on direct buys may not always align between direct vs programmatic, and it may deter some advertisers from investing in programmatic, brands should not view programmatic trading as a “throwing a 10 per cent share of OOH investment into it for the sake of it”.
“I do agree it can be a more expensive way to buy, but my point of view is that it very much comes down to the tactics of the campaign.
“The usage of programmatic OOH needs to be intentional, which warrants the cost premium that it can come with. I would have the same point of view across digital display. You have the ability to eliminate wastage and, therefore, the way that we measure an audience can be quite different.
“If people are comparing a mass CPM that does not necessarily just target your target audience that targets anyone that engages with essentially, naturally it’s going to be cheaper than being very hyper-targeted to a specific audience. And naturally, that does come at a premium.
“For me, it’s about making sure agencies are recommending OOH as a channel are really strategic in the way that programmatic is being utilised and not using it for the sake of it, because that is more expensive and that could be wasteful of client dollars. It’s about balance… and having a transparent conversation. It’s easy to say that things are more expensive, but you need to dig into the why and that you’re using it appropriately to make the cost worthwhile.”
JCDecaux national programmatic director Brad Palmer said that there is a reason why programmatic inventory has a “CPM premium”.
“It’s because you are spending less money, cherry-picking assets line by line. If we look at our small format panels, as you would get in more traditional campaigns, you’re buying these panels to be live 24/7 and have a specific share of time which is rigid. Whereas with programmatic, you get the complete flexibility to buy any panel, whatever time you want, and the lower volume level allows you to sort of have this ultimate flexibility,” he said.
“We sell it into networks from a small format perspective; larger formats are a little bit more line by line. One of the best ways to look at it is the Costco versus IGA difference. You’re buying big bulk from Costco, but then if you’ve go to IGA and you want to get beer, it’s more convenient to have the flexibility to get whatever you want quickly and get out of there.”
Palmer, Wheaton and Cutrone all agree that more education is still needed to help the market appreciate the value of programmatic DOOH versus a direct (IO) buy, but Australia is one of the more progressive markets that will utilise flexible trading within a broader out of home media mix.
Please login with linkedin to commentAvenue C Initiative JCDecaux
Latest News
Can Advertising Save The Planet? Perhaps It’s Not That Simple
B&T headed to Mosman to hear a panel of luminaries discuss the environment. But fear not, we caught the bus home.
TV Ratings (04/04/2024): Candice Warner Reduced To Tears Over Horrfying Snake Dome Challenge
One can only wonder what Robert Irwin was thinking as the snakes slithered across Warner's face.
Taylor Auerbach Insists He Was Offered A Payrise To “Babysit” Bruce Lehrmann
The most scandalous thing we got up to during our last babysitting job was nicking some Tim Tams from the cupboard.
Ogilvy ANZ Poaches Fran Clayton From DDB Sydney
Clayton doesn't start the new gig until June but rumour has it she's started stockpiling staplers and sharpies.
Let OREO Make Your Decisions With Latest Campaign From LePub Amsterdam
This latest work is proof that parental warnings to not play with your food had absolutely no impact.
NSW Netball Teams Back Gambling Ad Ban
Who will remind us to place our 16-leg netball multibet now?
Vilnius Tourism Takes Aim At Eastern European Stereotypes With Tongue-In-Cheek Campaign
Don't lie to us, you had to Google where Vilnius is, too.
MIA Co-Founder Julia Spencer Selected As Australian Representative For Cannes Lions See It Be It Programme
Rumours that Spencer will be tagging on a trip to Ibiza after Cannes Lions are as yet unconfirmed.
Bench Wins Genea Fertility Digital Account
Bench births another new business win by picking up the Genea Fertility account.
Live Event Ads Among New LinkedIn Advertising Offering
Thought you'd seen the last of webinars? Think again.
The Brand Agency Jets Off With Tourism WA Creative Account
The Brand Agency's Melbourne-based team already worrying that their all-black outfits might not work in Perth.
Coca-Cola Creates Real Magic With First Ever Coke Studio Launch in ANZ
To be clear, Coke Studio has absolutely nothing to do with Lehrmann and Auerbach.
SMH & The Age Campaign Highlight Depth Of Masthead Offerings
B&T has mulled launching a similar campaign but decided a trip to the pub was easier.
Hospitals United For Sick Kids Introduce Blip In Adorable Short Film Via CHEP
CHEP unveils a disarmingly cute mascot for a very good cause.
DECJUBA Lands Winter Staple With AI Social Media Stunt Via HERO
We're disappointed to admit that the plane-sized puffer jacket was, in fact, some AI trickery.
Spotify Unveils The Best 2023 Ad Campaigns With Spotify Hits
We're all ears for this list of audio campaigns from Spotify.
Grab Your Popcorn! The 2024 TikTok Young Lions Shortlist Is Here!
These brilliant TikTok Young Lions are ready to make the the rest of the industry feel a bit old and uncreative.
GroupM Gets A Sweet Deal As It Snares Nestlé Media Account
GroupM said that it was "evaluating" its approach to free dental care following the win.
Match & Wood Wins InstantScripts Media Account
Match & Wood sparks up another win here, just don't ask us what on earth an InstantScript is.
TV Ratings (03/04/2024): “No F***ing Pressure” – Things Heat Up In Food Stars As Teams Embark On Huge 24 Hour Task
If viewers wanted to see an angry British man shouting at people, they could do worse than coming to the B&T office.
Musa Ventures’ Tandadzo Matanda On Winning The Women Leading Tech Innovator Award
You hear the word "innovator" chucked around a lot but, in this instance, it's totally justified.
Adam Scott & Cam Smith Swing Into Nine WWOS Coverage Of 2024 Masters
Nine’s Wide World of Sports has announced that it will showcase all the action of The Masters across 9Now and 9GemHD, live and free from April 11. Lead image: Cam Smith (left) and Adam Scott (right) Former Masters champion Adam Scott will lead Australia’s contingent alongside Cameron Smith, Jason Day, 2023 Australian PGA champion Min […]
Music Health Boss Stephen Hunt Appointed UnLtd CEO
Hunt channelling Derek Zoolander in his new UnLtd headshot.
Susan Coghill: “Still A Fan Of Linear” But Channel Is Limited In Modern World
B&T similarly big fans of $10 pints, but they're proving even more elusive than linear spend these days.
Collins Square Partners With THE LUME Melbourne To Elevate Experiences
B&T considered a trip down to Melbourne to check out this gallery, but remembered our yoga gear no longer fits.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Samsung Goes On A Pre-Olympic Signing Spree As Swifts Build New Partnership
B&T continues our look at whose names are on the front of jerseys, sadly no one wants ours just yet.
Maccas Brings Back Classic Big Mac Recipe Chant – Can You Recite It?
B&T reckons Maccas should give parents complimentary earplugs once their children get hold of this chant.
Acast Partners With Digital Loop To Strengthen Sales Presence In WA
B&T recommends Perth-based media buyers put their phones on silent for the next day or so.
TV Aggregator Searchr.TV Launches In Australia
Thought the connected TV landscape couldn't get more confusing? Think again.
Allied Pinnacle Harvests Molasses As Creative Lead For Launch Of Wise Wheat Brand
Allied Pinnacle has appointed FMCG brand and design agency Molasses to help launch Wise Wheat in Australia. This new naturally grown wheat contains six times more fibre than standard wheat flour. Molasses won the business following a multi-agency pitch and, working alongside the Allied Pinnacle team, is developing the brand strategy, positioning, and creative, from […]
Major Growth As Yango Adds Three New Clients To Its Roster
In an odd coincidence, a major growth was the main point of concern following our last doctor's visit.
Tourism Tasmania & Starcom Reveal ‘Tales From The Island’ Via Guardian Australia
Fans of left-wing politics and dramatic but cold landscapes are in for a treat with this new series.
Freelance Creatives Feeling The Pinch With 46% Concerned About Financial Security
Freelance creatives might have to ditch their twice-hourly trip to local coffee shops, at this rate.
Tim Ashelford Appointed Managing Director Of We Are Explorers
This outdoorsy pub story certainly piqued our interest. When we realised it was a website, we were less enamoured.
Former BBDO Global Director Launches Purpose-Led Agency: Uncommon Kind
Jenn Chin goes it alone with Uncommon Kind, no word on whether being an oddball will improve hiring chances.
IAB Study Reveals Programmatic DOOH Satisfaction Ramping Up
If there's one thing that programmatic advertising is good for, it's delivering satisfaction.