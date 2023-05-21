Powerballin’, A New Campaign For Lotterywest, Via 303 MullenLowe

The pure, unprecedented freedom feeling that a Powerball win could bring is explored in a quirky new Powerball campaign platform for Lotterywest via 303 MullenLowe, featuring its own locally written and produced rap.

With music by local Noongar rap artist Flewnt, and composition by Panda Candy, the new Powerballin’ campaign comprises a series of three TVCs, each focusing on a unique character and iterations of a bespoke Powerballin’ rap. It will also be seen from this week across outdoor and social, and in a campaign twist, the specially developed rap will also be launched as a standalone 90” track on local radio.

303 MullenLowe, business director Eloise Cribb said the new campaign platform embodies the bold, energetic and exciting personality and tone of the game, while appealing to those “looking for freedom from aspects of life less enjoyed”.

“While Powerball has a lot of cultural cache in people’s minds from previous campaign platforms like One Powerball and Powerball Problems, we discovered the current positioning of “becoming rich” isn’t one that aligns with consumer needs or the Lotterywest brand any longer due to cultural shifts,” she explained.

“Winning the Powerball isn’t about extreme wealth, it’s about that feeling of pure, unprecedented freedom you would get from a win. The freedom to do all the things no one would dream of doing in their regular lives. So in order to be culturally relevant and connect with younger Australian audiences it’s this attitude behind the money that we really honed in on and heroed in the new campaign.”

303 MullenLowe art director Stephen Hansen continued: “Powerball has a long and storied legacy of culturally iconic campaigns. To bring the brand in line with modern opinions of wealth we knew we needed an idea that tapped into the inevitable attitude shift after a Powerball win. Luckily for us the idea was in the name itself. Powerballin’ is the attitude you only get from true financial freedom and with the help of some truly Powerballin’ friends, we’re very happy with the result.”

The new Powerballin’ campaign will run throughout the next 12 months in a series of brand activity, with the new brand platform set to be in market for years to come.

Lotterywest, manager, Brand and Campaign, Ruby Broun said Powerball has always been ballin’, this financial year alone delivering over $93 million back into the WA community. In March it also made one WA family $40 million richer.

“Now, with Powerballin’ we have a platform that takes Powerball’s bold and confident stance in a new direction, delivering a chance at escapism and the freedom that a Powerball win could bring, effectively aligning us with changing consumer needs and the Lotterywest brand,” Broun said.

“This has been a huge production, many months in the making, so thank you to the numerous hands involved.”