Pollinate Study: “You’re The Voice” Yes Ad Campaign Hitting The Wrong Notes

The high-profile “You’re The Voice” Yes ad campaign has had zero or a negative influence on Australians ahead of the indigenous Voice to parliament referendum on 14 October, with 34 per cent of current “No” voters saying the ad has reinforced their voting plans and 55 per cent saying it has not influenced them at all.

Ongoing research by the strategic insights business Pollinate found that despite an estimated media ad budget of more than $4 million, the campaign featuring John Farnham’s iconic You’re The Voice track is not swaying voters.

Almost two-thirds of people who haven’t decided yet how to vote said the TV commercial has not influenced them, with a further 16 per cent saying it has made them more confused. Despite extensive media coverage of the ad and a heavy rotation schedule, only 28 per cent of people said they had seen it.

The latest findings from Pollinate reveal that 44 per cent of people plan to vote “No”, up five percentage points since the first wave of research in late August, followed by 35 per cent of people who plan to vote “Yes” (up four percentage points) and 21 per cent at “undecided” (down nine percentage points).

There is still widespread scepticism that a “Yes” vote will carry the day, with 68% of people surveyed believing the referendum will be voted down, the same proportion as in late August.

Pollinate chief executive officer, Howard Parry-Husbands (lead image), said: ”In the few weeks since our first round of research on the Voice, the ‘Yes’ vote remains smaller than the ‘No’ vote and the gap was widened a little.

“The ‘You’re The Voice’ TV commercial has exposed an angry and divided Australia. The ad clearly evokes powerful emotions but our research suggests it has hardened people’s opinions.

“Many of the ‘No’ voters think there is not enough detail and are angry at the lack of clear information for such an important issue. They want clarity not a cuddle,” he said.

Pollinate is part of the fast-growing independent marketing business, The Influence Group, which also owns Social Soup, the largest influencer marketing business in Australia and New Zealand.