John Farnham’s Iconic Hit Stars In Latest Yes Campaign Ad From The Monkeys 

In a landmark move, Aussie music legend John Farnham has allowed his iconic song ‘You’re The Voice’ to be used in a video for the Yes campaign.

The hit features in a new film from the Uluru Dialogue – You’re the Voice. The song pairs Farnham’s song with transformative moments in Australia’s history to galvanise support for its YES campaign on the referendum for a First Nations Voice.

This is the first time Farnham has ever granted permission for the song to be used in a commercial.

“This song changed my life. I can only hope that now it might help, in some small way, to change the lives of our First Nations Peoples for the better,” Farnham said.

The advert has been an instant hit, with one person saying that it gave them “literal chills” and another saying they were “tearing up” watching the ad.

As the next iteration of the History is Calling campaign, the new film is a direct call to action to remind Australians they have a chance to change history for the better.

The film starts in the 1980s – at the time the now iconic song was released – and follows a family through the years as they witness several key moments which are now forged in our collective memory playing out on their TV screen: the 1967 referendum, the Mabo decision, America’s Cup, the Uluru handback, Cathy Freeman’s gold medal, the 1996 gun reform, the 2008 apology and the marriage equality plebiscite.

Professor Megan Davis, Cobble Cobble woman and Co-Chair of the Uluru Dialogue said the purpose of the film is to mobilise the nation and motivate people to support the Voice as the next chapter in Australia’s history.

“You’re the Voice is the nation’s unofficial anthem. I was in primary school when it was released and, as a young girl, instantaneously felt the power of its message about agency and walking together. It is an empowering message,” Professor Davis said.

“History isn’t just something we witness and observe, but something we ourselves can influence. And now we all have a voice in what happens at this critical moment, and we must use it.”

“Through Australia’s history, we as a nation have debated and discussed major change on the grounds of fear and uncertainty. Whether it was Mabo and native title laws, Howard’s gun control laws, the apology to the stolen generations, or marriage equality… there are always fears for the worst. But time and time again history has proven those fears were unfounded and we believe it will be the same with the Voice.”

“We are proud to finally announce and launch the use of this iconic song and partnership between John Farnham and the Uluru Dialogue. The number one question Aussies have asked me for six years is ‘Have you thought of Johnny Farnham and You’re the Voice?’.”

“We hope You’re the Voice will show Australians that we all have a role to play in making this referendum a success, and that it will inspire people to walk with us on this movement for a better future.”

Tim Wheatley, John Farnham’s close friend and son of his manager Glenn Wheatley, said the iconic song is aligned with humanity and is a song for all Australians.

“You’re the Voice is not aligned with any political party. It is aligned with humanity. It’s a song for all Australians. Always has been, always will be,” Wheatley said.

“Win or lose this referendum, this song will forever remain on the right side of history. Both John and my father have fiercely protected this song’s use for decades, I think for this very moment.”

Pat Anderson AO, Alyawarre woman and Co-Chair of the Uluru Dialogue said she hopes the film will remind the nation of the historic opportunity we all have by voting YES for a constitutionally enshrined First Nations Voice and has urged the Australian public to get behind the movement.

“When it matters most, Australians show up for each other. You’re the Voice is archival proof of the people of this country using their voice to show up and stand on the right side of history. We’ve made history before and very soon we will have the chance to do it again,” Ms Anderson said.

“The Voice is a simple proposal. Listening leads to better decisions. This is a proposal supported by 83 per cent of First Peoples, because they know when we have a say, it means better outcomes for our communities for generations.”

The campaign was developed by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, alongside Professor Megan Davis and historian Professor Clare Wright OAM. It was produced by Photoplay and directed by Kaytetye man and award-winning feature film director and cinematographer, Warwick Thornton. The film is the first commercial directed by Thornton.

“When asked to work on this project, I instantly said YES and it has been an honour. It has empowered me. I feel all the films I have made have been practice for this one very important and beautiful film,” Thornton said.

Professor Wright OAM said as an historian, she knows history never ‘just happens’.

“History is made by people turning up at the turning points when their actions and their courage and their ambition matter most. History is not inevitable. We, the people, all make history. This campaign is a reflection of that truth.”

How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum? Yes

No

Undecided

Depends which campaign my agency is working on

Donkey vote 1556 votes Vote