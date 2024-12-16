Marketing

Poem Wins PR Business For Google Australia

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Earned creative comms agency Poem has won the Australian PR business for global technology leader Google, leading the company’s publicity retainer and earned creative campaigns for 2025.

With 2025 signalling an exciting year for Google as it celebrates the one-year anniversary and next generation of its AI model Gemini, Poem will support in managing upcoming launches, announcements and retained comms activity across Google’s diverse product device offering, AI and consumer news, including Google Search, Gemini, YouTube and Google Maps, and beyond.

Google joins Poem’s already impressive roster of consumer technology clients, including Sony Interactive Entertainment (PlayStation), Sonos, DJI and Withings.

“We were immediately drawn to Poem’s ethos of culture-led creativity, always seeking to put people and helpfulness first in their approach, whether that’s through publicity or non-traditional creative campaigns. We’re thrilled to be working with a partner that shares our passion for innovation and spirit of creative curiosity,” said Katrin Maurer, director of communications at Google Australia and New Zealand.

“Working with Google is a great privilege for the agency, and we’re beyond delighted to partner with such an iconic brand and talented team,” said Katie Raleigh, Poem managing director.

“In just a couple of months, we have already put a Google Researcher centre stage talking about the future of AI at TEDxSydney, partnered with Queensland University to promote the power of AI in supporting whale conservation, and engaged renowned Aussie artist, Mulga to bring Google Australia’s most searched trends for 2024 to life in a way that’s caught the attention of press and social media alike. I can’t wait to see what the year ahead will bring,” said Rhania Farah, Poem general manager.

Google joins Poem’s wider client portfolio, which includes Tourism Australia, Nespresso, Uber, Cashrewards, and Place Making New South Wales.

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

