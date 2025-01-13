Marketing

“Please Don’t Steal My Sh*t”: Common Ventures Makes A Day At The Beach Even Saltier With Limited Edition ‘Salty Towels’

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

This summer, Common Ventures is getting you beach-ready by introducing ‘Salty Towels’, a limited-edition towel collection that discloses the more uncouth inner thoughts of beachgoers.

Its ‘Salty Towels’ collection gives a voice to the unspoken truths of the shoreline. Whether you’re alerting personal space invaders, they need to kindly ‘rack off’, letting others know about your shameless ocean pee or deterring people from taking your valuables – Salty Towels have you covered.

Common Ventures partnered with Jacky Winter and artist Georgia Perry to bring the typographic towels to life. The towels feature callouts such as “You’re too close, rack off”, “Please don’t steal my shit” and “Currently peeing in the ocean”.

“When it’s 1000 degrees, summer in Australia means you have to be submerged up to your neck in a body of water to enjoy yourself. To kick-start 2025, we wanted to create something that celebrates the quirks of your typical day by the water while airing out people’s questionable beach antics or micro-aggressions, ” said Jane Burhop, creative director at Common Ventures.

“Beach culture is ripe for a little tongue-in-cheek commentary, and ‘Salty Towels’ does just that, with a touch of sass and charm.”

The collection launches just in time for the scorching weather so we can keep trying to pretend the summer break isn’t over. Here’s to the sandy bums, burnt tums, and unfiltered fun this summer season.

‘Salty Towels’ have been created for Common Ventures’ client network, with a limited surplus set aside for those who also wish to join in the summer sassy frivolity.

If you are interested in securing a towel, please email [email protected], – but stock is limited so quick sticks.

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

