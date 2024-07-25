Pizza Hut Is Giving Away Over 100,000 Free Pizzas For Australian Gold

Australia, it’s time to paint your faces green and gold, as Pizza Hut is giving Aussies the chance to enjoy the thrill and flavour of free pizza for every single Australian gold. Because let’s face it, the only thing we love more than sport is free pizza, right?

500 Free Pizzas for Every Gold!

Every time Australia take home gold, Pizza Hut will give away 500 pizzas to Aussies who enter through their website, meaning from 26 July to 12 August, a whopping 100,000+ free pizzas could be given away, so if you’re quick, you’re in with a pretty good chance to win!

Whether you’re cheering on our athletes in the pool, on the field, or on the breakdancing stage… you heard that right, you can fuel your sporting celebrations with free pizza.

1,000 Free Pizzas on 26 July and 12 August

And if you need further convincing to host a kickoff party, Pizza Hut is giving away 1,000 pizzas as an opening giveaway on the 26 July and wrapping things up with another 1,000 pizzas as a closing giveaway on 12 August.

“At Pizza Hut, we know how much Australians love our sport and our pizza. Our ‘Pizzas for Golds’ campaign is all about bringing people together to celebrate our achievements as a country. We’re excited to fuel the passion of our fans with thousands of free pizzas. So, get ready to cheer, celebrate, and enjoy a slice on us every time we bring home a gold!” said Pizza Hut Australia’s chief marketing officer, Wendy Leung.

Here’s How It Works

Every day at 4pm, head over to www.pizzahut.com.au or the Pizza Hut app and enter for your chance to claim a free Large Pan pizza for pick-up including, Pepperoni, BBQ, Meat Lovers, Supreme, Cheese Lovers or Hawaiian.

So, get ready to cheer on our athletes, celebrate every victory, and enjoy plenty of free pizza! For your chance to win, visit Pizza Hut’s website or download the app today.