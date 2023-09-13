Pinterest Sets Its Sights On Better Full-Funnel Performance & Measurement

Pinterest has unveiled a range of new tools at its Pinterest Presents annual global advertiser summit including a new Pinterest Business Manager tool to help agencies automate workstreams.

The other features include new ad formats and improvements on measurement.

“With today’s announcements, we’re enabling advertisers to further tap into the unique commercial mindset of the Pinterest audience, building solutions for every objective up and down the funnel,” Melinda Petrunoff, Pinterest’s managing director for Australia and New Zealand, told B&T.

“We’re seeing strength at both the top and bottom of the funnel. Upper funnel brand awareness is our historical strength and that has continued as we unlock more ad supply. In turn, that gives advertisers higher engagement and lower CPMs. We’re further investing in our lower funnel with more options for measurement including building first-party data solutions such as Conversion API to get credit for conversions.”

A new Premiere Spotlight on the company’s search and home feed allows brands to exclusively own premium placements on Pinterest to promote their campaign for maximum visibility with consumers.

A new interactive ad format, Showcase ads, allows users to preview and explore a brand’s content by swiping through branded images and discovering things such as seasonal looks, mini recipe books or a car’s unique features.

New quiz ads give brands the chance to create a quiz experience that leads consumers to more personalised ideas, helping potential buyers move deeper into decisions and toward a valuable purchase.

Pinterest is also planning to expand its integration ecosystem with two new integrations for Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Adobe Commerce native applications. These integrations allow merchants to manage their Pinterest product catalogues and set them up directly within the applications they already use for Salesforce or Adobe.

For agencies, Pinterest is planning to release updates to its automated tools, including the platform’s Business Manager, which helps advertisers efficiently automate complex workstreams.

“Pinterest Business Manager is a one-stop shop for agencies and advertisers to securely manage employees, partners, accounts and more,” said Petrunoff.

“We of course take feedback from our partners on board and our investment in automation and Business Manager is reflective of this. And this is important, because approximately 90 per cent of our active advertisers now use automatic bidding.”

Creative Studio, which is currently in early testing, gives brands a quick way to generate lifestyle imagery for product Pins. Brands will be able to simply add Pin links, select the prompts that match their need, and Creative Studio will then generate a selection of custom background images. This tool will be coming to US advertisers later this year.

Mobile deep links and direct links help move potential buyers around the site from consideration to buying. Mobile deep links send users to a specific page in a retailer’s mobile app, making it easier to shop for products after clicking on a shopping ad. Direct links take people from a Pinterest ad to a retailer’s website with just one click, reducing the steps it takes for users to go from discovering a product to checkout.

The platform has also introduced Collages. The new feature is designed to help users personalise ideas, visualise the possibilities and creatively refine their vision to bring their inspiration to life.

Leveraging the platform’s advanced visual technology, Collages enable users to cut objects out of a Pin and combine them with other cutouts to create interactive collages of their favourite ideas. Brands interested can get started by updating their catalogues so users can add their products to collages.

“Pinterest leads the industry on products and policies that foster inclusivity, safety and a more positive online experience,” added Petrunoff.

“Being a leader in creating a brand safe environment drives impact at every stage of the purchase funnel, and that’s a plus for our brand and advertising partners.

“We want advertisers to reach the consumers they care about and drive them from discovery to decision to do—all in a more positive place online. Today’s announcements play a big role in this.”