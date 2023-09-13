Pinterest Sets Its Sights On Better Full-Funnel Performance & Measurement

  • Showcase Ad_EN
  • Quiz Ad_EN
  • Mobile deep link_EN
  • Collages_image
1 / 4
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Pinterest has unveiled a range of new tools at its Pinterest Presents annual global advertiser summit including a new Pinterest Business Manager tool to help agencies automate workstreams.

The other features include new ad formats and improvements on measurement.

“With today’s announcements, we’re enabling advertisers to further tap into the unique commercial mindset of the Pinterest audience, building solutions for every objective up and down the funnel,” Melinda Petrunoff, Pinterest’s managing director for Australia and New Zealand, told B&T.

“We’re seeing strength at both the top and bottom of the funnel. Upper funnel brand awareness is our historical strength and that has continued as we unlock more ad supply. In turn, that gives advertisers higher engagement and lower CPMs. We’re further investing in our lower funnel with more options for measurement including building first-party data solutions such as Conversion API to get credit for conversions.”

A new Premiere Spotlight on the company’s search and home feed allows brands to exclusively own premium placements on Pinterest to promote their campaign for maximum visibility with consumers.

A new interactive ad format, Showcase ads, allows users to preview and explore a brand’s content by swiping through branded images and discovering things such as seasonal looks, mini recipe books or a car’s unique features.

New quiz ads give brands the chance to create a quiz experience that leads consumers to more personalised ideas, helping potential buyers move deeper into decisions and toward a valuable purchase.

Pinterest is also planning to expand its integration ecosystem with two new integrations for Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Adobe Commerce native applications. These integrations allow merchants to manage their Pinterest product catalogues and set them up directly within the applications they already use for Salesforce or Adobe.

For agencies, Pinterest is planning to release updates to its automated tools, including the platform’s Business Manager, which helps advertisers efficiently automate complex workstreams.

“Pinterest Business Manager is a one-stop shop for agencies and advertisers to securely manage employees, partners, accounts and more,” said Petrunoff.

“We of course take feedback from our partners on board and our investment in automation and Business Manager is reflective of this. And this is important, because approximately 90 per cent of our active advertisers now use automatic bidding.”

Creative Studio, which is currently in early testing, gives brands a quick way to generate lifestyle imagery for product Pins. Brands will be able to simply add Pin links, select the prompts that match their need, and Creative Studio will then generate a selection of custom background images. This tool will be coming to US advertisers later this year.

Mobile deep links and direct links help move potential buyers around the site from consideration to buying. Mobile deep links send users to a specific page in a retailer’s mobile app, making it easier to shop for products after clicking on a shopping ad. Direct links take people from a Pinterest ad to a retailer’s website with just one click, reducing the steps it takes for users to go from discovering a product to checkout.

The platform has also introduced Collages. The new feature is designed to help users personalise ideas, visualise the possibilities and creatively refine their vision to bring their inspiration to life.

Leveraging the platform’s advanced visual technology, Collages enable users to cut objects out of a Pin and combine them with other cutouts to create interactive collages of their favourite ideas. Brands interested can get started by updating their catalogues so users can add their products to collages.

“Pinterest leads the industry on products and policies that foster inclusivity, safety and a more positive online experience,” added Petrunoff.

“Being a leader in creating a brand safe environment drives impact at every stage of the purchase funnel, and that’s a plus for our brand and advertising partners.

“We want advertisers to reach the consumers they care about and drive them from discovery to decision to do—all in a more positive place online. Today’s announcements play a big role in this.”




Please login with linkedin to comment

Pinterest

Latest News

Wednesday TV Ratings: MKR Puts A Tasty 100K On The Block
  • Media

Wednesday TV Ratings: MKR Puts A Tasty 100K On The Block

Seven’s MKR has extended its lead over Nine’s The Block, putting almost 100,000 viewers on its rival. The stalwart cooking show posted 622,000 viewers last night according to OzTAM metro numbers. The Block did 526,000. 10’s best entertainment show was Thank God You’re Here with 463,000. Seven won the night with 32.6 per cent of […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Adobe Sends Gen AI Tool Firefly Mainstream, Promises IP Indemnity
  • Media

Adobe Sends Gen AI Tool Firefly Mainstream, Promises IP Indemnity

Adobe has announced the commercial release of Firefly, its family of creative generative AI models, with native integration across Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Express and Adobe Experience Cloud following a successful beta program that saw some 2 billion images generated since March 2023. The commercial release includes a new Firefly web application, a playground for exploring AI-assisted […]

Josh Faulks: AANA Needs To Be “Bigger, Stronger, Louder!”
  • B&T TV

Josh Faulks: AANA Needs To Be “Bigger, Stronger, Louder!”

B&T managed to get some of Josh Faulks’ precious, precious time for a sit-down interview at the Tilbury Hotel in Woolloomooloo to talk about why the AANA needs to be “bigger, stronger, louder” in its defence of the advertising industry. In fact, Faulks even revealed that the AANA will be releasing an exposure draft for […]

EssenceMediacom’s CEO Pippa Berlocher: “I Would Not Be The Right CEO For An Agency That Was Done & Dusted”
  • Media

EssenceMediacom’s CEO Pippa Berlocher: “I Would Not Be The Right CEO For An Agency That Was Done & Dusted”

After 14 years in Singapore, Pippa Berlocher (lead image) has returned to Australia. She has not just returned for any media role, but arguably THE media role – the role of CEO at EssenceMediacom. Launched officially in January, EssenceMediacom Australia is a juggernaut which hires more than 550 people and earns circa $1 billion in […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Howatson+Company Nabs CHEP’s Andrew Drougas For Melbourne MD Role
  • Advertising
  • Media

Howatson+Company Nabs CHEP’s Andrew Drougas For Melbourne MD Role

Andrew Drougas has joined Howatson+Company as managing director – Melbourne. Prior to joining Howatson+Company, Drougas was chief operating officer and managing director – Melbourne at CHE Proximity as part of his 15 year tenure across the Clemenger Group. Chris Howatson, founder and CEO, said: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Drougie for many years. […]

Anthony Freedman Launches New Holding Company, Common Interest
  • Advertising

Anthony Freedman Launches New Holding Company, Common Interest

Anthony Freedman, founder of Host and One Green Bean and former Havas AU/NZ chair, has launched a new holding company, Common Interest, with its first acquisition being TwentyFirstCenturyBrand, co-founded by Jonathan Mildenhall and Neil Barrie. Common Interest is funded by a group of entrepreneurs, rather than venture capital, and the backers are “united by a […]

CHEP Unveils First Work For Wesfarmers’ OnePass
  • Campaigns

CHEP Unveils First Work For Wesfarmers’ OnePass

Wesfarmers OnePass has launched a new brand campaign that showcases the membership program’s new range of benefits. The new campaign, CHEP Network, introduces “Onesie” – a CGI penguin with a gruff voice – to help spread the news about the supercharged offering for OnePass members, including the ability for in-store shoppers at Kmart, Target, Bunnings […]

Spinach Creates ‘Swan Dive In’ Campaign For Black Swan Dips Following Tasty Pitch Win
  • Campaigns

Spinach Creates ‘Swan Dive In’ Campaign For Black Swan Dips Following Tasty Pitch Win

Following a competitive pitch, integrated Melbourne agency Spinach has been appointed by Monde Nissin to lead a master brand relaunch of Black Swan dips. Spinach was tasked with developing a campaign that connected the Black Swan brand to savvy foodies by emphasising its market-born real food, culinary credentials. Black Swan brand manager Marija Skukan said: […]

IMAA Announces ‘Female Leaders Of Tomorrow’ Mentees In Sydney & Melbourne
  • Media

IMAA Announces ‘Female Leaders Of Tomorrow’ Mentees In Sydney & Melbourne

Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, has announced 16 mentees in Sydney and Melbourne as part of its Female Leaders of Tomorrow programme, that will match the industry’s best mentors to coach these up-and-coming leaders. The programme is part of the IMAA’s commitment to […]

Social Hype Vs Marketing Strategy: What Drives Campaign Success?
  • Opinion

Social Hype Vs Marketing Strategy: What Drives Campaign Success?

Upali Dasgupta, marketing director APAC at Meltwater, reflects on whether social hype can drive true campaign success on its own. That’s right, folks, we’re still talking Barbie and Oppenheimer. Barbie has been a spectacular success, making history as the first billion-dollar box office hit for a female director. Warner Bros has dubbed it “Barbillion”, with the ticket […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
NOVA Entertainment Promotes Mandi Tapp To Brisbane Sales Director
  • Media

NOVA Entertainment Promotes Mandi Tapp To Brisbane Sales Director

NOVA Entertainment today announced the promotion of Mandi Tapp (lead image) to Brisbane sales director, following almost 14 years in the business, including most recently her role leading the local direct sales team. Tapp began at Nova in 2010 as business development manager and has been a leader in the Brisbane commercial space ever since. […]

Coles 360 Hires New Talent
  • Marketing

Coles 360 Hires New Talent

Is the weight of your Coles basket giving you calluses and a sore wrist? You have these people to blame.

Pain Is Holding 64% Of Aussies Back From Movement New Research Reveals
  • Marketing

Pain Is Holding 64% Of Aussies Back From Movement New Research Reveals

A new national survey, the 2023 Voltaren Pain In Movement Study, revealed that 7 in 10 Australians (71.5 per cent) enjoy movement or exercise as it makes them feel better physically, happier, stronger, and healthier, however 63.9 per cent have admitted to avoiding movement or exercise due to pain at some point. To encourage Australians […]

Anthony Gregorio Joins Tumbleturn Marketing Advisory As Partner
  • Advertising

Anthony Gregorio Joins Tumbleturn Marketing Advisory As Partner

Anthony Gregorio, who headed Saatchi & Saatchi Australia as CEO and prior to that Havas, as CEO Creative Group ANZ, has joined Tumbleturn Marketing Advisory as a partner. Jen Davidson, managing partner, “Our business is rapidly evolving in response to the bigger and more diverse challenges that marketers face. Anthony joining brings a whole new […]