Pinterest Launches First Brand Campaign, “It’s Possible”

Pinterest has launched “It’s Possible”, the platform’s first brand campaign in Australia.

Developed in-house by Pinterest’s House of Creative team, the campaign features a combination of live-action, stop-motion and motion graphics to capture four unique narratives that show how people seamlessly integrate Pinterest into the real world — from planning a holiday to nailing the perfect look for a 90s party.

“It’s Possible” forms part of an integrated global campaign by the same name and reinforces how Pinterest is a platform helping users go from dreaming to doing.

The campaign will run across social, display and online from 6 November.

“We constantly hear inspiring stories of how people are creating a life they love by exploring new horizons and making ideas their own,” said Xanthe Wells, VP of global creative for Pinterest.

“‘It’s Possible’ is a powerful mantra that reinforces how Pinterest can both inspire great ideas and make them happen, from the everyday to the extra special.”

Here’s a look at the other creatives: