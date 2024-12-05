Pinterest: 2025 To Be Year Of “Deeper Self-Expression, Escapism & Community Connection”

Pinterest has released its annual Pinterest Predicts trends report which, with a stunning level of accuracy, has predicted the visual codes and motifs for the coming year and sharp insights into consumer mindsets.

This year’s 20 trends, which include “Cherry Coded”, “Dolled Up” and “Castlecore” show that all generations, but notably Gen Z, are leaning toward bold forms of expression and maximalism. However, Melinda Petrunoff, Pinterest’s Australia and New Zealand MD, is most excited about “Peak Travel”.

“Pickle Fix, with pickle dips and pickle margaritas, is something I’m definitely excited about. But I also really like ‘Peak Travel’. We’re expecting to see a big shift from cities as travel destinations to going to peaks—be it snow or hiking. It’s something I can relate, when I read, I thought ‘Do I have an island holiday next year?’ but I’m not getting any younger and it could be a good moment to be more adventurous,” she told B&T.

“People next year are going to be way more focused on wellness and their health. I like ‘Cherry Coded’ too, and I can see how that will play out. More than half of them are driven by Gen Z and really stamping how differently they’re using our platform. When you see ‘Fisherman Aesthetic’, whilst I don’t know if I’ll go beyond stripes, but we’re potentially seeing sardine tattoos trending, it’s a lot of fun.”

There is perhaps an element of nostalgia at play in many of the trends. Castlecore, is giving Gen Z and Millennials a major medieval moment, “finding home décor inspiration from ancient castles and rooting their fashion and accessories in gothic times”. Pinterest users are searching heavily for terms such as “antique ruby ring,” “blue medieval dress,” and “castle house plans”.

“Rococo Revival”, meanwhile, will see weddings and parties “vibing Marie Antoinette, the Rococo Queen who flashed both opulent and ultra-feminine” and had an infamous penchant for cake. Gen Z and Boomers will be driving this trend with classic corset gowns, luxe accessories and ornate tablescapes, said Pinterest.

But going big above all else seems to be the overriding theme in this year’s trends.

“What we’re seeing across these trends is a significant shift in consumer mindset toward deeper self-expression, escapism, and community connection,” said Tully Walter, strategic futures director at SOON Futures Studies.

“Trends like Aura Beauty and the Rococo Revival highlight this evolution. Aura Beauty reflects a growing fascination with personalisation, mysticism, and self-discovery, tapping into a desire for connection and individuality that’s especially resonant with younger consumers. Meanwhile, the Rococo Revival channels joy, unfiltered creativity, and a sense of escapism as a response to the weight of today’s cultural and environmental challenges.

“For brands, these shifts present powerful opportunities. By leaning into these themes through customisation, storytelling, or offering moments of delight and wonder, marketers can create deeply personal experiences that foster community and build stronger emotional connections with their audiences,” Walter concluded.

Trend predictions are notoriously hard to get right. But Pinterest’s unique position in the market—tying up top of funnel consideration and bottom of funnel performance—means that it can spot what consumers are looking for and actually buying with remarkable prescience.

“People use Pinterest fundamentally differently. Our audience is future focused, they’re coming to the platform to plan a project or a product. They’re looking to make decisions to take an action or to buy. We have these unique insights into the future. We’ve got half a billion people coming to the platform so we can extract a huge amount of data with a methodology behind that we can distil to look at what will be a future trend and culturally important,” said Petrunoff.

“We take that data and sit down with a group of experts, researchers and creatives and start looking at the relevancy and distil it further. Then we take it to a third party to make sure that the trends we’re forecasting are inclusive and representative. That combination has helped us build a credibility that these trends provide a huge opportunity for advertisers to pay attention to. The wonderful thing with these trends is that they last longer. It really gives brands an opportunity to lean in and take advantage of them to be culturally relevant. You can do it through your advertising creative, merchandise or point of sale. There are so many ways you can look at these.

Pinterest said that it is “consistently” on the money with 80 per cent of its trends predictions. Last year’s big hits included Eclectic Grandpa and Western Gothic.

Here are all of the 2025 Pinterest Predicts trends.

Travel

Peak Travel: Cities peaked in 2024. Out-of-the-way mountainous venues will be the go-to travel destinations in 2025 as Gen Z and Gen X seek treetop views and fresh, thin air. Gear up for your next ele-vacation.

Fashion

Seeing Double: Besties don’t copy—they match. This year, coordinated fits will be the topic du jour in the group chat. From collaborating on festival fits to aligning on date night looks, Gen Z and Boomers will be all about staying in sync (in a chic way).

Fisherman Aesthetic: Gen Z and Gen X are riding the wave of a new laid-back maritime attitude with cable-knit sweaters, striped tops, and sardine tattoos. Yes, it’s true: Searches are soaring for sardine tattoos. Everything’s fishy here.

Moto Boho: It’s not just a look – it’s a lifestyle for Gen Z and Boomers. Chunky leather handbags, flowy skirts, moto boots and a bit of fringe are displacing the hippie vibe for something more Bohemian.

Terra Futura: Boomers and Gen Z are rebels with a cause, revolutionizing sustainable living with recyclable fashion, self-sufficient gardens and other eco-living aesthetics. They’re searching in large numbers for terms like “solar punk house,” “solar punk fashion” and “chaos gardening.”

Home

Primary Play: The inner child in everybody will escape to colorful new places in 2025. Gen Z and Gen X plan to paint funky murals onto furniture, jazz up their rooms with contrast trim, and convert their drab cupboards with primary coloring.

Mix & Maximalist: For 2025 decor, more is more. This year, Gen X and Boomers will mix and match brilliantly bold patterns, eclectic prints and delightful textures in all colors of the rainbow. Oh, and layering—lots of it!

Cross-category

Cherry Coded: Gen Z and Millennials will infuse cherries into their makeup, menus and mood boards in the coming year, with “cherry vibe,” “cherry car,” and “cherry martini” already soaring as search terms. Tart is all heart in 2025.

Dolled Up: Barbie is out. Polly Pocket is in. Millennials and Gen X are poised to go all-in on baby doll makeup, cute room ideas and whimsically colored necklace charms. Turning their lives into tiny, mighty dollhouses, they are searching in growing numbers for “mini things” and “doll-like makeup.”

Castlecore: Gen Z and Millennials are giving medieval a major moment, finding home décor inspiration from ancient castles and rooting their fashion and accessories in gothic times. Pinterest users are searching heavily for terms such as “antique ruby ring,” “blue medieval dress,” and “castle house plans.”

Beauty

Goddess Complex: Women will be treating themselves like goddesses in 2025, embracing their divine drip like never before with gold facials, goddess braids and sublime nail designs. Among Boomer and Gen Z women on Pinterest, “goddess energy aesthetic” is a hot search term.

Sea Witchery: Dark, edgy beauty is the next new thing with Gen Z and Millennials diving into sultry siren makeup, wet wavy hair and moody mermaid manicures.

Aura Beauty: 2025 will be the year of the makeup mood ring. Gen Z and Boomers are driving this high hue look that’s all about honing in on a color aesthetic and flaunting it from chin to cheek. Find your aura, wear it with confidence and consider yourself dipped in vibes all day long.

Parenting

Nesting Parties: Traditional baby showers are about the gifts and the guests. Nesting parties are about helping new parents prepare for the postpartum period, setting up their homes for baby’s arrival with freezer-friendly meals, diaper bouquets and baby cabinet organization. Gen Z and Millennials are remaking the prepartum party.

Food & Beverage

Rebel Floats: The fizz is the rizz. Old-school soda pop will get a radical makeover as Gen Z and Millennials increasingly search for terms like “cream soda aesthetic,” “soda drinks recipes” and “homemade soda.” Cool in 2025: Creating and consuming carbonated concoctions of all kinds and colors.

Chaos Cakes: Cute cakes will be out. Silly cakes, funny cakes and even rodent-themed cakes will be in as Boomers and Gen X find themselves in their 2025 confections. The wackier and weirder the better. Strange fact: Searches for “rat cakes” are multiplying like, well, rats.

Pickle Fix: Brace yourself for a dill-icious year. Judging from their search histories, Gen X and Millennials plan to jam to pickle cakes, pickle fries, pickle dip, pickle margaritas, pickle de gallo and multiple other creative ways to tickle a pickle.

Celebrations

Rococo Revival: Weddings and parties will be vibing Marie Antoinette, the Rococo Queen who flashed both opulent and ultra-feminine. Gen Z and Boomers are driving this trend toward classic corset gowns, luxe accessories and ornate tablescapes.

Surreal Soirees: Hello, Dali. Gen X and Boomers will infuse their 2025 tablescapes and décor with modern surrealism – curvy candlesticks, fantastical flowers and gravity-defying centerpieces. Searches for “Salvador Dali aesthetic” suggest a pull toward the Surrealistic art movement.

Entertainment

Player One: More than ever, Gen X and Gen Z are seeking to curate their digital lives by customizing their avatar’s hair, outfits and even accessories. This avatar aesthetic is found in searches for terms like “pfp ideas y2k,” “cute outfit codes,” and “skirt codes.”