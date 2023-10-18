Piers Morgan Squirms During Gaza Interview As Guest Makes Appalling Jokes About Killing His Wife

If one thing’s for sure everybody has a view on the current calamity unfolding in Israel and Gaza. So it seems a little strange that Piers Morgan had to invite a comedian onto his UK talkshow to debate the merits of the war.

Morgan was hosting his Talk TV show in the UK and (regrettably) invited Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef to debate the unfolding humanitarian disaster which subsequently turned into a disaster itself.

The interview got off to a bad start when Morgan had to chastise his guest for repeatedly swearing. Things then got steadily worse when the deadpan comic made a gag about killing his wife!

Commenting on the Israeli’s bombing of Gaza, Youssef said: “It’s just like, you know those Palestinians, they are very dramatic like “oh, Israeli’s are killing us but they never die, they always come back.”

He then quipped: “They are very difficult people to kill. I know because I am married to one and I have tried many times.”

Despite the host’s attempts to control Youssef he pressed ahead with what Morgan described as “black humour”.

He continued: “Oh, it’s not a dark humour. I try to get to her every time, but she uses our kids as human shields and I can never take her out.”

If the whole thing wasn’t depressing enough, feel even worse watching this disaster unfold below: