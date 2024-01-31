Phillips Group Restructures Leadership Team
Phillips Group has announced the appointment of Helen Hutchings as managing director, following a period of expansion for the firm.
Lead Image: Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Paul and Managing Director Helen Hutchings.
Owner and current managing director, Stephanie Paul will become chief executive officer, responsible for leading and setting the firm’s direction and vision, driving innovation and growth, and expanding client relationships.
Hutchings, who was awarded 2023 PR Leader of the Year by the Public Relations Institute of Australia, will be responsible for the operational management of the firm.Paul said this appointment will continue Phillips Group’s incredible momentum of the past two years with the expansion of their senior leadership team, the launch of a health and care practice and, most recently, the launch of an ESG practice. “Helen and I have worked together for 17 years and, with our expanded senior leadership team, we have clear ambitions for the firm’s future including our strong commitment to continue to set industry benchmarks at a national and international level,” said Paul. Hutchings will continue to lead the firm’s highly respected government practice, with Sarah McCreesh leading the expanded infrastructure and major projects practice, Andrew Buckley leading a well-established corporate and investor relations practice and Rebecca Williams leading the recently launched health and care practice.
