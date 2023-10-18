PHD Partners With Cross-Media Measurement Provider Beatgrid

Beatgrid, the single-source cross-media audience measurement solution, has announced a partnership with PHD Australia. The partnership comes in response to the growing need for single-source cross-platform measurement.

Beatgrid addresses one of the most pressing concerns for global brands and marketers today, the accurate measurement for attribution of advertising investments. The partnership will empower PHD in its efforts to address the global push from brands and leading national advertiser associations to expedite the implementation of a new wave of cross-media measurement solutions. The adtech and ad effectiveness startup provides PHD and its clients with accurate, cross-media measurement tools and technology, that provide single-source online and offline measurement using first-party opt-in panel data, positioning the media group ever further ahead of the competition in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Daniel Tjondronegoro (lead image), co-founder of Beatgrid commented: “This partnership proves that the demand for alternative media measurement solutions with transparent first-party data has grown in today’s fragmented landscape. With PHD, Australian marketers should be proud that they are leaders in the adoption of the new ad measurement solution; and we can already see a contagion effect, branching off to their peers in Europe and the US.”

The agency and its associated clients will continue to innovate its measurement offering using Beatgrid’s Automated Content Recognition (ACR) technology and panel.

Alex Pacey, chief product officer of Omnicom Media Group AUNZ said; “Our partnership with Beatgrid endorses our sincere belief in the power and importance of accurate, actionable, measurement and the role it plays as part of PHD’s client solutions. PHD is the first agency to form a strategic partnership with Beatgrid and gain this level of unique access to its platform and technology.”

After witnessing how PHD Australia successfully applied Beatgrid’s cross-media measurement solution to key clients, an official partnership in the Australian market was the natural next step, driving cooperation and development between both parties.

Lillian Zrim, PHD’s head of research added; “Our clients seek insights and recommendations that are holistic and simplified but measurement is often fragmented like our media landscape. Measurement is converging across environments, but it is still siloed by media channel. For too long we have worked towards merging online and offline measurement across media channels to form a total view of advertising reach and impact and now we have it. This gives us and our clients the most complete view of campaign measurement in order to understand the nuances of specific media channels and how they contribute to campaign success. In Beatgrid we have a measurement partner who provides both technology and service that supports our efforts for accurate, clear client results.”