Pet Insurer Unveils Impossibly Cute Campaign Highlighting The Mental Health Benefits Of Owning A Cat Or Dog

Pet Insurer Unveils Impossibly Cute Campaign Highlighting The Mental Health Benefits Of Owning A Cat Or Dog
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



A new campaign for a British pet insurer has dialled up the poochy cuteness to 10 with a new outdoor campaign espousing the mental health benefits of pet ownership.

The work, by London creative agency Uncommon, is for pet insurance firm ManyPets and uses adorably shot pooches and pussies in some eye-catching work.

Rather than just pets, the animals are described as a “personal trainer”, a “legal high”, a “stress ball” and an “endorphin”.

The campaign is reportedly based on research that pet ownership in the UK has soared during the pandemic with 27 per cent of Brits now owning a dog and 24 per cent owning a cat. The research found that 89 per cent of pet owners agreed that their animals had helped them deal with anxiety and unhappiness. While 90 per cent said their pets helped them keep calm.

Ryann Wheaton, global creative and brand director, ManyPets commented: “No-one can deny that the relationship between pet and pet parents brings incredible mutual benefit. Despite this it can be difficult to articulate what pets really mean to us.

“Uncommon have managed to capture our bond in a compelling way, highlighting the limitless ways our pets look after us. In return, pet parents are looking for more ways to keep their pets happy and healthy for longer, and ManyPets is here to help ensure that happiness. We’re so excited to see the campaign in the wild,” said Wheaton.

Lucy Jameson, co-founder, Uncommon added: “Pets make everything better. They don’t only bring us joy, they also have a proven positive impact on both our mental and physical wellbeing. In a world of stress and chaos, pets are more important than ever.

“We spotted there was a huge role and tension for ManyPets to play into here. We wanted to remind people that they have to insure their pets to ensure their happiness. Plus, this was one more weapon in my war of attrition trying to persuade my husband to let us have a dog,” said Jameson.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

ManyPets Uncommon

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]