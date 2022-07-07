Pet Insurer Unveils Impossibly Cute Campaign Highlighting The Mental Health Benefits Of Owning A Cat Or Dog

A new campaign for a British pet insurer has dialled up the poochy cuteness to 10 with a new outdoor campaign espousing the mental health benefits of pet ownership.

The work, by London creative agency Uncommon, is for pet insurance firm ManyPets and uses adorably shot pooches and pussies in some eye-catching work.

Rather than just pets, the animals are described as a “personal trainer”, a “legal high”, a “stress ball” and an “endorphin”.

The campaign is reportedly based on research that pet ownership in the UK has soared during the pandemic with 27 per cent of Brits now owning a dog and 24 per cent owning a cat. The research found that 89 per cent of pet owners agreed that their animals had helped them deal with anxiety and unhappiness. While 90 per cent said their pets helped them keep calm.

Ryann Wheaton, global creative and brand director, ManyPets commented: “No-one can deny that the relationship between pet and pet parents brings incredible mutual benefit. Despite this it can be difficult to articulate what pets really mean to us.

“Uncommon have managed to capture our bond in a compelling way, highlighting the limitless ways our pets look after us. In return, pet parents are looking for more ways to keep their pets happy and healthy for longer, and ManyPets is here to help ensure that happiness. We’re so excited to see the campaign in the wild,” said Wheaton.

Lucy Jameson, co-founder, Uncommon added: “Pets make everything better. They don’t only bring us joy, they also have a proven positive impact on both our mental and physical wellbeing. In a world of stress and chaos, pets are more important than ever.

“We spotted there was a huge role and tension for ManyPets to play into here. We wanted to remind people that they have to insure their pets to ensure their happiness. Plus, this was one more weapon in my war of attrition trying to persuade my husband to let us have a dog,” said Jameson.