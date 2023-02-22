Perth Synth-Metal Band Voyager Named As Australia’s Eurovision Entry (& They Kinda Look Crazy Enough To Win)

Perth Synth-Metal Band Voyager Named As Australia’s Eurovision Entry (& They Kinda Look Crazy Enough To Win)
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Aside from how Australia ended up in the Eurovision Song Contest in the first place, our attempts to actually win it have constantly floundered as our slightly drab, slightly too serious contestants haven’t been able to compete with the competition’s more flamboyant, Eurotrash entrants.

Australia first entered the famously loud and famously garish singing comp back in 2015, with Dami Im our best-placed contestant, coming an admirable second in 2016.

Now our 2023 entry has been named – Perth-based synth-metal quintet Voyager will be flying the flag at this year’s competition to be held in May in Liverpool in the UK.

The band comprises lead vocalist Danny Estrin, guitarists Simone Dow and Scott Kay, drummer Ash Doodkorte and bass guitarist Alex Canion

The band have even dropped the track they’ll be performing – a rocky, punky, synth anthem called “Promise”. Dance along to it below:

And it’s been a long time coming for the boys from Perth who admit they’ve entered in the competition to represent Australia for the past eight years, however never got the nod. Last year they were narrowly beaten by eventual winner Sheldon Riley who ultimately placed 15th out of the 40 competing nations.

The band’s lead singer, Danny Estrin, said of representing his country: “I can’t wait to see Eurovision fans the world over embrace [Voyager] as much as Aussie crowds have. Look out, Europe, the Aussies are coming!”

On the video for “Promise”, Estrin said: “We filmed the music video in both the city of Perth and beautiful parts of Western Australia to showcase the majestic beauty of our home state. Eurovisionation, we are coming!!!”

Creative director, Paul Clark, who works on Australia Decides that whittles down our eventual representative said of Voyager’s win: “Sometimes Eurovision is silly in a serious way, and sometimes people go, wow, that’s incredible, we’ve never seen that. And I think a lot of Eurovision success is about, wow, we’ve never seen that.”

“[Voyager’s] new song Promise has just got these wonderful story points that are just perfect for staging,” Clarke added, describing the band as one part Monty Python and another Kraftwerk. “They’re extraordinary musicians. There’s really clever jazz and metal elements fusing their songs together.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

eurovision song contest SBS

Latest News

The Reluctant (Teal) Independent
  • Opinion

The Reluctant (Teal) Independent

Teresa Russell (lead image) is a freelance writer and will be running for the Teals in the upcoming NSW election. In this guest post, Russell explains the party’s guerrilla marketing tactics ahead of the vote and competing against the very sizeable money pots of her Liberal and Labor rivals… I imagine that in adland there’s […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Indie Agency Milk+Honey Unveils New Work For Bridgestone
  • Campaigns

Indie Agency Milk+Honey Unveils New Work For Bridgestone

Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto has brought its refreshed brand to life with a campaign led by independent agency, Milk+Honey highlighting how motorists can “Go with Confidence”, the ongoing integrated brand and retail platform will start rolling out across TV, radio, social, digital, web and POS. Milk+Honey has evolved the Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto brand […]

CFD Trading App Pepperstone Returns With New Campaign, Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ
  • Campaigns

CFD Trading App Pepperstone Returns With New Campaign, Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ

Contracts for Difference (CFD) trading app Pepperstone is back with a new campaign “Opportunities” with Saatchi & Saatchi NZ on creative duty. The campaign comprises two humorous spots are designed to cut through in the trading category and show off Pepperstone’s deep knowledge of its clients. The campaign also builds on the success of its […]

radio interview, podcast recording - business people talking in broadcasting studio
  • Media

Burnet Institute And Written & Recorded Win International Podcast Gong

The  2nd annual Anthem Awards (part of the Webby Awards), which celebrate purpose and mission-driven work worldwide, has named Australian-made podcast series, How Science Matters, a winner. The 8-part series took home Silver in the Health – Podcast or Audio category, alongside a field of international entries by fulfilling the awards mission of amplifying the […]

CMO Australia Brand To Close
  • Media

CMO Australia Brand To Close

Some sad news today with the closure of the CMO brand. Still, extra arancini balls for B&T staff at press functions.

Daily ChatGPT: MAFS Messes Up
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: MAFS Messes Up

Our Daily ChatGPT column takes the best-performing article of the previous day and asks ChatGPT to have a crack at rewriting it. This time, we tasked the bot with rewriting our story about Married At First Sight bride Tayla being spotted walking down the aisle with a guest wearing an earpiece. We asked ChatGPT to […]

Homosexuality Is Not Homogeny
  • Opinion

Homosexuality Is Not Homogeny

Here, Ogilvy art director Alex Ward writes that homosexuality is not homogeny. B&T still says skateboarding is a crime.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Viewers Call Out MAFS Edit Fail 
  • Media

Viewers Call Out MAFS Edit Fail 

MAFS viewers suggest much of the show is possibly staged. And this from a program where total strangers tie the knot.