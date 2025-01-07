Performance Shift Partners With SEN 1116am For Custom Radio Show

Workplace culture firm Performance Shift has partnered with SEN 1116am in Melbourne to launch a unique content marketing campaign designed to reach and engage their target audience.

Recognising the challenges of traditional media in reaching their specific demographic, Performance Shift sought a creative solution to build credibility and trust with potential clients. In collaboration with Lacuna Agency, they developed “Mastering High Performing Teams with Kirk Peterson,” a weekly 4-minute radio show airing during the popular SPORTSDAY program on SEN 1116am in Melbourne.

“We know our target audience doesn’t respond well to traditional sales tactics,” said Peterson, Managing Director of Performance Shift. “So, we challenged Lacuna to create a solution that builds trust and credibility by offering value upfront, rather than relying on a conventional sales push”

“Mastering High Performing Teams with Kirk Peterson” will feature weekly wisdom from Peterson, a leading expert in high performance, alongside Nick Dal Santo. The show will provide listeners with practical tips and actionable advice to help leadership teams become high performing teams.

“In this industry, organic growth through traditional media channels is challenging due to its highly referral-based nature,” said Natalie Kean, founder of Lacuna Agency. “This 3-month trial will serve as a valuable case study to demonstrate how prioritizing target audience needs over immediate sales can yield significant long-term brand benefits and drive sustainable business growth.”

“Mastering High Performing Teams with Kirk Peterson” will commence on Thursday 16th of January at 5:55pm and run for 12 weeks on SEN 1116am in Melbourne.