Peloton Unveils Third Instalment Of ‘Find Your Push. Find Your Power’, Highlighting The Powers Of A Break-Up

Peloton has launched the third part of a multi-phase campaign, ‘Find your push. Find your power’. The campaign highlights how everyone’s motivation in fitness looks different. Some find motivation in challenge, whilst for others it’s expert coaching.

Regardless of what that push looks like, Peloton is designed to motivate and inspire, with thousands of live and on-demand classes to get you to your goals, a uniquely entertaining fitness experience instructors, and a supportive community by your side.

“The ‘Find your push. Find your power’. campaign is rooted in the insight that everyone has a different reason to get started in their fitness journey”, said Sam Walter, senior brand director, global consumer and brand marketing, Peloton. “Whatever the spark to begin is, Peloton helps its Members achieve the change they want to see.”

“Our objective with this campaign is to help people believe in the power of Peloton to change their lives by expanding their understanding of the fitness experience we offer. Throughout the campaign, we’re sharing stories of positive change supported by Peloton, starting with our hero film ‘Run It Off’. We’ll also highlight powerful Member stories from different transformational moments to position Peloton as a leader in running, walking, and strength training – areas of fitness in which we offer amazing products and content experiences.”

The first two phases of the campaign explored the themes of competition and variety as ways people stay motivated and stick with their fitness routine. Phase three, the most recent instalment, continues the story by showing that whatever the motivation for getting started is, Peloton will help you achieve your goals.

The new hero film, titled Run It Off, shows how a break-up text becomes a catalyst to start a running routine. The underlying theme highlights how various life events – from medical diagnoses, to new jobs, to break-ups – can trigger a fitness journey for some people. Regardless of the catalyst for starting, Peloton has the variety of content and expert coaching to support Members in whatever change they seek.

“Peloton’s ‘Find your push. Find your power’ platform isn’t just about fitness. It’s about understanding the true human motivation that pushes us to be the best version of ourselves”, added David Day, chief creative officer, Special London. “The first phases of the campaign tapped into two human behaviours, competitive rivalry and the need for variety, as incentives to exercise. Phase three goes emotionally much deeper focusing on one of life’s unexpected moments – a breakup.”

“The film tells the story of someone finding out their relationship is over, by a text, harsh! But it’s how we react in those moments that makes us humans so incredible, as it’s in those difficult times that we do find our inner strength to not just move on, but move forward.”