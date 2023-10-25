Pedestrian Group Launches Pedestrian TV

Pedestrian Group has launched PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION, Australia’s only youth-focused TV channel and video-on-demand (VOD) destination, streaming chaos 24/7 on 9Now.

Pedestrian Television is a mix of content, both created or curated, by Pedestrian Group. Licensing deals with Sony Pictures, Australian Independent Record labels (AIR), OUTtv, Eternal Family, Robot Army and others has carefully selected an eclectic mix of comedy, reality, music, movies and weird web stuff that unearths both new and neo-nostalgic hits.

Pedestrian Television unique programming base will be layered original news and culture content from Pedestrian Group’s brands, particularly PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE, Refinery29 and The Chainsaw, as well as a collaboration with The Betoota Advocate.

CEO of Pedestrian Group, Matt Rowley said: “The obvious opportunity is that there’s no TV or streaming service out there dedicated solely to 18-35 year old Australians. What’s even more exciting is the way PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION will be rewriting the rule book to create chaotic good TV. Our unique programming will combine the pace and energy of social media, with the curated voice of a TV channel to end streaming decision paralysis for young Aussies.”

James McManus, executive creative director at Pedestrian Group said: “This channel will plug young Aussies into what’s going on like no other. We’ll be converging our trusted brand voices in one place to tell the news, give gig guides and hit the streets for opinion in untraditional, lo-fi, fast formats – meaning any viewer can keep up to speed by tuning in for just a few hours a week. Importantly we’ll also lean heavily into supporting fresh Aussie music, showcasing the diverse talent our country has to offer.”

Streamed via 9Now on connected TV, app and web, Pedestrian Television is free and ad supported. The ad load is dramatically lighter to give curated brand partners the ultimate cut through with the channel’s sought after audience.

Pedestrian Group’s chief commercial officer, Rachel Tikey said: “Pedestrian Television is a game changer in the art of connecting brands with young Aussies, enabling our clients to harness Pedestrian Group’s renowned native content expertise, now in television format.”

“Married with further integrations across our famous websites, events and engaged social presences, we have a truly unique offering in market and one sold only by the Pedestrian Group partnerships team. We’re already having the time of our life creating killer market firsts with our clients including our launch partner BWS.”