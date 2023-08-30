Pedestrian Group & Johnnie Walker Unveil Season Two Of ‘The VICE Guide To Being Better’

Pedestrian Group and Johnnie Walker have announced season two of ‘The VICE Guide To Being Better’; a digital content series exploring a diverse range of human experiences. The momentum of season one, in partnership with agency partners Foundation and DRUM, has been rapid since its February 2023 launch.

Check out some of the content HERE.

The first iteration of ‘The VICE Guide To Being Better’ offered audiences an intimate glimpse into the lives of remarkable individuals including Caroline Cull, Red Ray, Demon Derriere, Rowi Singh, Keiynan Lonsdale, Sabrina Frederick and Brittany Long, exploring their pivotal roles in pushing society forward. Through candid conversation, these inspiring individuals shared their personal journeys, reflecting on the challenges and triumphs they’ve experienced in their pursuit for positive change.

The campaign and dedicated VICE vertical immersed audiences in a world of content, with themes including asexuality, women in sport, cultural representation, fat liberation, accessibility and more. Embracing diverse perspectives, the vertical sparked meaningful conversations and toasts to a future characterised by inclusivity and collective progress.

Spyros Asteriou, head of NSW agency partnerships at Pedestrian Group said, “We raise our glasses to the Johnnie Walker team, a true partnership facilitated by Drum and Foundation, where they allowed us to push the boundaries and challenge Aussies to keep walking towards progress. The partnership uses VICE’s iconic voice to uncover stories for us all to look at things from a new POV, all whilst giving us a guide to being better. We’re excited to continue our partnership in telling humanfirst stories for a second phase.”

Jodi McLeod, marketing manager at Johnnie Walker said, “We’re so excited to be working with VICE, Foundation and DRUM for a second year in a row, continuing to celebrate and amplify the voices of those who are leading the charge for societal progress. Johnnie Walker has always represented a strive for progress, and with this partnership we continue the legacy of ‘Keep Walking’.

Pedestrian Group is proud to partner with Johnnie Walker, Foundation and DRUM to bring this next instalment to life and continue to drive collective progress.”

Erin Fletcher, DRUM director of entertainment partnerships said, “Foundation and DRUM are incredibly excited to Keep Walking into year two of this momentous partnership bringing Australians into the Johnnie Walker world of collective progress.”

“It’s incredible when two iconic brands come together like this, Johnnie Walker and Vice, in a shared effort to drive more progressive conversations in Australia. We’re energised to continue to push boundaries, celebrate diverse groups and drive positive conversations in culture,” Kim Dolengowski, head of strategy, Foundation.

How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum? Yes

No

Undecided

Depends which campaign my agency is working on

Donkey vote 1085 votes Vote