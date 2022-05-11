PDPR Wins Contract With Australian Institute Of Quantity Surveyors

Solomon Nivison-Smith
PDPR Marketing and Creative has won the public relations account for the Australian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (AIQS).

Pictured: Annika Launay (left) and Briana Cicchelli (right).

AIQS are the voice of built environment cost professionals in Australia, tasked with upholding safety standards, maintaining uniformity in procedures, supporting industry education and increasing public faith in the quantity surveying profession.

The new account will see PDPR directors Annika Launay and Briana Cicchelli working to raise the profile of AIQS and its members, while bringing about new initiatives and policies.

The win comes after two years of leading the marketing and communications for fellow built industry association NAWIC (National Association of Women in Construction).

Briana Cicchelli says: “We are delighted to expand our work within Australia’s construction
and built environment sectors. Having started out some 15 years ago as a property
copywriting organisation, we are proud to have built PDPR to a full-service agency, delivering
a suite of marketing and public relations services to such a prominent group of national
clients.”

PDPR represents numerous clients across construction, hospitality and technology, including Gelatissimo gelato, luxury golf and conference resort Château Élan at The Vintage and IT&C engineering company Laminar Communications.

AIQS communications and marketing manager, Anthony Lieberman, added: “We are in good hands! PDPR stood out from the crowd when we were seeking a PR firm to position us as the leading voice and influencer for the quantity surveying profession. Briana and Annika’s creative talent and natural approach will help us achieve our goals.”

