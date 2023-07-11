“Parents Beware”: KSI & Logan Paul Under Fire Over PRIME Marketing
KSI and Logan Paul, the YouTubers behind energy drink PRIME, are facing serious condemnation from a US legislator over the caffeine content of its energy drink and its alleged marketing to children.
Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer told reporters at a press conference “buyer and parents beware” and that PRIME was a “serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets.”
According to the senator from New York, one 12-ounce (355ml) can of PRIME has more caffeine than almost two Red Bulls or six cans of Coca-Cola.
In a letter to Federal Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Robert Califf, Schumer asked the agency to examine health claims by PRIME’s energy drink and its influencer ad campaign and determine whether the can should carry more warnings.
He also wants the FDA to investigate whether the level of caffeine in the PRIME drink is safe for children.
“PRIME is born from the wheels of social media and the enigmatic world of influencers,” Schumer told reporters.
“Kids see it on their phone as they scroll, and then they actually have a need for it. And the problem here is that the product has so much caffeine in it that it puts Red Bull to shame.
“Most parents haven’t even heard of this stuff that their kids are begging for, but kids have heard about it because of this advertising campaign,” he added.
KSI and Logan Paul have a combined YouTube following of 47.7 million and Schumer said this made it easy to reach a younger, impressionable audience.
The drinks brand is part of the Congo Brands group, co-owned by American businessmen Max Clemons and Trey Steiger. Congo Brands has two other brands on its books, Alani Nutrition and 3D energy drinks. Fitness influencer Katy Hearn is the face of Alani — and has an upcoming campaign with Kim Kardashian — while fitness vlogger Christian Guzman fronts 3D.
Whether as a result of its marketing or not, PRIME’s, erm, primary audience is teenagers — and teenage boys in particular — thanks to Paul and KSI’s online fame.
While the pair were visiting Australia and taking a trip to see Karl Stefanovic and Sarah Abo on Nine’s Today Show, a 14-year-old boy was crushed as they appeared on a balcony of the Nine offices.
We’ve NEVER seen anything like this before…. @LoganPaul @KSI #9Today | WATCH LIVE 5.30am pic.twitter.com/VTAAPH1Doq
— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 12, 2023
In fact, such is the furore around PRIME among teenagers that several schools around Australia have banned the drink.
Jemille Malouf, principal of the Miami State School on the Gold Coast said that: “This is a new elite athlete drink that is in high demand” and “It clearly states on the packaging that these drinks are ‘not suitable for children under 15 years of age’.”
It is also worth noting that the Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) code limits the maximum amount of caffeine allowed in a drink to 32mg per 100ml.
A can of PRIME has around 56 mg per 100ml.
In a statement to Gizmodo, a PRIME spokesperson said that it had received FDA approval for the drink prior to its release and that it complied with the legal caffeine limit for all the countries it is sold in.
“It complied with all FDA guidelines before hitting the market and states clearly on packaging, as well as in marketing materials, that it is an energy drink and is not made for anyone under the age of 18,” the spokesperson said.
There also appears to be some confusion around PRIME, given that there are two types of drinks under the same branding. PRIME Energy comes in a can and has high caffeine levels. PRIME Hydration, meanwhile, comes in a 500ml plastic bottle and has no caffeine at all.
A disclaimer on the PRIME website said that it “is not recommended for children under 18.” The company spokesperson also said that the company’s “top priority is consumer safety” and it would “welcome discussions with the FDA or any other organization regarding suggested industry changes they feel are necessary in order to protect consumers.”
Lead image: KSI/ YouTube
Please login with linkedin to commentKSI Logan Paul Prime
Latest News
From Stockbroker To Agency GM, Bianca Falloon On Her Career In Media
After entering the career as a media coordinator, Bianca Falloon climbed her way up the media ranks and is now general manager at Ryvalmedia. It was not, however, always plain-sailing. With refreshing honesty, she talks about her journey from banking, to media agency boss. You might not know it now, but Falloon actually started out […]
Monday TV Ratings: MasterChef And Have You Been Paying Attention? Give Network 10 A Boost
Network 10 gained in on its traditional rivals last night as MasterChef and Have You Been Paying Attention? helped it gain an audience share of 22.0 per cent. This placed it just behind its traditional rivals Seven and Nine which had an audience share of 25.9 and 25.9 per cent respectively. It’s fortunes were boosted by […]
Sky News Launches Dedicated Channel & New Documentary On The Voice To Parliament
Confused about the Voice To Parliament? Become utterly befuddled by tuning in to Sky News's coverage.
Mindbox Hires IPG’s Ellen Rafferty As Business Manager
Independent marketing consultancy, Mindbox, has bolstered its leadership team appointing ex-IPG Mediabrands national director Ellen Rafferty. In the role of business manager, Rafferty will be tasked with expanding Mindbox’s service offering to both existing and new clients, as well as assisting founder and CEO Nic Halley with the day-to-day running of the business. Prior to […]
“Prison’s For People Who Never Roller Skate!” Ad For Rollerskating Rink Resurfaces & It’s Being Hailed A Masterpiece!
Throw away the Tony Robbins tapes & all that Deepak Chopra malarkey, this ad is the only inspiration you'll ever need.
Radio Ratings: 2GB Snatches Crown From Kyle And Jackie O As Radio Wars Continue
The radio numbers are in & in possible bad news for migrants, gays & the unemployed, Ray Hadley's done rather well.
Samsung Dares You To Look At Its New Phone In Latest Campaign By Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam
Samsung refusing to get over its Apple fixation in latest work that B&T's probably wrongly described as "spoof horror".
Snap Now Lets Everyone Put A Link-In-Bio, Not Just Brands
Snap has announced a new partnership with Linktree that will let anyone using its Snapchat photo-sharing app put a link in their bio. Previously, only brands and Snap Stars — the biggest creators on Snapchat and part of a special program — were able to put a link in their bio to a different site […]
Oh, The Beery Irony! Budweiser Enlists A Man (Lionel Messi) To Front Its Women’s World Cup Campaign!
We've no idea what goes on in the Anheuser-Busch marketing department, but common sense doesn't appear high on its KPIs.
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment Unveils Rebrand
It may have required cutting up a dozen Belle & Home Beautiful mags but M&C Sport & Entertainment's rebrand has arrived.
One Green Bean Set To Spice Up Taco Bell’s PR
One Green Bean stocking-up on the softer four-ply loo rolls & a ready supply of De-Gas tablets after snaring Taco Bell.
Former Facebook Australia MD Liam Walsh joins Fabulate Board
Content marketing platform Fabulate has added senior digital media executive Liam Walsh to its board as it prepares to grow in APAC. Walsh is a former managing director of Facebook in Australia, where he last held the position of preferred marketing developer (PMD) for JAPAC. He oversaw the platform’s tool to assist advertisers run marketing […]
QMS Appoints John Purcell As Inaugural Chief Technology Officer
Ten years ago if you'd said an OOH company needed a CTO people would've laughed. Not that there's laughs to be had here.
AJF Appoints Neville Doyle To Head Of Strategy
As B&T has long said, if you want a job done properly get a Neville to do it.
Azerion & Flashtalking Partner On Video & Gaming Formats In APAC
Azerion and Flashtalking by Mediaocean have announced a strategic partnership to bring high-impact video and gaming formats across Australia, Asia and Japan. By leveraging Azerion’s exclusive ad formats and proprietary SSP in conjunction with Flashtalking’s diverse data inputs, advertisers can now deploy dynamic creative across high-impact, standard display, video and gaming environments through managed services […]
‘Poise Pledge’ Breaks The Stigma Around Bladder Leakage
Kimberly-Clark’s Poise has launched a first-of-its-kind campaign that looks to break the stigma around the taboo topic of bladder leakage, a condition one in three Australian women suffer from yet few talk about. The fully-integrated Poise Pledge campaign includes the launch of an industry-first Pelvic Floor Support Hub, featuring evidence-based educational resources and a first-of-its-kind […]
MP Michelle Rowland To Join Media Leaders For Inaugural Diversity Event
Minister for Communications, the Hon Michelle Rowland, to join Australia’s media leaders at inaugural industry diversity event in Sydney on Friday, July 14. Media Diversity Australia (MDA) is hosting an industry-first round table, bringing the CEOs, managing directors and senior representatives of Australia’s leading media organisations together for a discussion about improving diversity, inclusion and […]
Sunday TV Ratings: England Wins Third Ashes Test
On the downside, we lost the third Test. On a more positive note, it appears all of England no longer wants us dead.
Accolade Wines Appoints Red Havas For PR
Red Havas wins Accolade Wines's PR. Now it just needs a creamy Camembert & a quince paste client to accompany it.
Domain Review & Broadsheet Partner For Shiny New Magazine
This new magazine has a bit of a latte and poodle feel about it. And that's probably intended as an insult.
Aussie Woman SHOCKED To See Her TikToks Being Used To Sell Anti-Bloat Pills
This includes an Aussie influencer, TikTok and anti-bloat medication. Disaster waiting to happen, really.
Football Australia & The Matildas Joins Forces With Aussie Superstar Tones And I
It's a FIFA Women's World Cup initiative that - and brace yourselves, people - doesn't feature Sam Kerr!
Seven Strikes Hockey Deal
Baffled as to why you only ever see hockey during the Olympics & Commonwealth Games? Seven's out to solve the mystery.
Snapchat Transforms Sydney Into Barbie Land!
It's pink, pink and more pink in marketing land at the mo. By that we mean the Barbie movie not the eponymous singer.
Sonia Kruger And Chris Brown To Host Logies Red Carpet
The red carpet is surely the Logies' pièce de résistance, particularly if Karl's had a skinful.
Bud Light Drops Out Of The “10 Most Liked Beers” List In The US, As Guinness Retains Top Spot
Guinness has been named the US' most liked beer. Let's just all hope this isn't giving Enya any ideas.
Kerry Warren Appointed Editor Of News.Com.Au
News.Com announces new editor who declares supermarket rotisserie chickens & Pete Evans' hair is her editorial mantra.
Supermodel Cops Brutal Roasting After Snubbing F1 Legend Martin Brundle’s Pit Lane Interview
The cross to bear that his possessing flawless cheekbones once again on show in this bumbling supermodel interview.
“It Wasn’t Me” – BBC Stars Rush To Deny Explicit Teen Photo Claims
What is it with the British media and their politicians? They never fail to disappoint on the sleazy, gross front.
Shopify Study: 78% Of Consumers Prioritising Value For Money When Shopping
Is your trolley full of Ben&Jerry's, organic shit & Stephanie Alexander pâté? This frugality news may make no sense.
Lashes On A TRAIN? People Are Going Crazy For “Genius” Mascara Brand Stunt
Got "Monday brain"? Creative juices just not flowing? Let this clever stunt be the juicer to the misfiring grey matter.
Meta Launches New Media Literacy & Fact Checking Programs Ahead Of Voice Referendum
Meta set to ensure all its Voice reporting on the platform is factual and correct. The ABC far less concerned.
TJM Launches First National Brand Campaign In Its 50th Year
Weekend warriors and outdoor adventurers unite in TJMs latest campaign that encourages Aussies to Take the Lead and explore Australia beyond the beaten track. With 85 per cent of the target audience keen to explore new places, TJM want them to know they have the gear that will take you further, ‘As fuel will only […]
Threads On Track To Top 100 Million Users
Thread debuts to a dream start as Elon all set to target the testicles and hair pulling in proposed cage fight.
Brissie Outdoorer Goa Celebrates 40th Birthday With Bolstered $1.5 Million Charity Program
Goa joins Mila Kunis, the moonwalk and the A-Team in turning 40 this year. In response, B&T says, "We pity the fool."
The B&T Women In Media People’s Choice Update Is HERE!
Basically there are two tricks to People's Choice success - be exceedingly popular or know how to hack.